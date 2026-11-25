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Planning for sustainability and energy efficiency in design is not easy. But it’s a selling point that many boomers want, and now might be the right time to move ahead on such projects.

Pew Research data from 2021 showed that a little more than half of baby boomers believed climate should be a top priority to ensure sustainability for future generations. Though that’s lower than millennials and Gen X, it reflects a mood that has only potentially grown in the years since.

Senior living operators including RoseVilla have created net-zero neighborhoods with sustainable design features. The operator has built a list with residents waiting for years to move into one of the community’s dwellings.

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The data might not show boomers are as enthusiastic as their younger counterparts about fixing the changing climate, but I think recent events to do with wildfires, smoke and hurricanes have pushed more older adults to think about it.

Sustainability efforts also can have a positive impact on operator’s bottom line at a time when margins matter more than ever in recent history.

In this members-only SHN+ Update, I review SHN coverage and a number of reports to bring you the following takeaways:

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Sustainability can appeal to new customers

How RoseVilla and Juniper build sustainability into operations

New development is prime for adopting sustainability practices

Sustainability is good for business

As I wrote in 2024, sustainability is good for a company’s bottom line.

RoseVilla is planning its next big growth push with three development projects. The work is slated to include new facilities and grounds operations center for staff and a $40 million, 7,700-square-foot wellness center that will include 12 independent living homes. With the project, RoseVilla is vying to become the first senior living operator certified under the International Living Future Institute’s Living Building Challenge.

RoseVilla’s “north star” is sustainability, Lewis told my colleague Austin Montgomery. It’s something the community’s residents desire, he said.

“We enable people to actually live into their values easily and align with us as an organization, and we believe it’s unique for our industry,” Lewis said in September. “You have to practice what you preach, and we’re putting our money where our mouth is because the customer is more savvy and understands whether we are doing it effectively or not.”

Indeed, connecting to residents’ sense of purpose and passion is a good way to engage them within a community. While sustainability isn’t on the minds of every senior living resident, I think RoseVilla’s example shows it can be a powerful motivator.

Last year, I also covered the steps Juniper Communities has taken with the operator’s Green Canopy initiative, an effort that has been decades in the making. The operator is championing reducing waste and the usage of paper, with a goal of totally eliminating waste within the company’s operations.

Doing so has appealed to Juniper’s investors and employees alike.

“What I love about Green Canopy the most is that the major efforts we’ve made have all come from team members who have said this is important … and they’ve championed it,” Juniper CEO Lynne Katzmann told me.

Sustainability can also help operators save money. According to a 2022 analysis from Pi Architects, a solar energy system can save an operator as much as $90,000 each year, depending on roof size, exposure to the sun and local energy rates. That isn’t a ton of money, but it could make the difference when coupled with other strategies.

Operators can use systems that reclaim rainwater for use in plumbing, install low-water fixtures in bathrooms and kitchens and use high-efficiency light fixtures, Pi Architects wrote.

New development cycle offers opportunities to go green

The senior living industry is not in the midst of a full senior living development wave, but more companies are putting the pieces together on high-end growth plans via development in 2026.

These projects aren’t geared toward the middle-market. Instead, they’re meant for customers who can pay the rates required to make these projects pencil out. In my eyes, that is actually better for the prospect of building greener communities.

Last year, Lewis said during the SHN Transform podcast that now is the time to “go for it” with regard to sustainability.

“Let’s collectively commit to building responsibly, taking incremental steps to reduce our environmental impact, choosing renewable energy sources, and leading by example,” he said.

I wholeheartedly agree now is the time to do that.

A middle-market project often has budget constraints that can make a full energy-efficiency-focused design harder to implement. But higher-end projects have more room with which to play around with designs, amenities and other community features.

Projects don’t need to be big or sprawling to make a difference. RoseVilla last year built a new carport that includes solar panels on the roof and a rainwater storage system with a potable water filtration system. The solar system includes energy storage that can be used in the event of a power outage.

At the end of the day, not every senior living project can work all of these ideas into designs. But at the end of the day, I think it’s worth exploring, and the uptick in planned high-end projects lends the best time in many years to do so.