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Senior living operators are implementing policies to maintain regulatory compliance for AI use in operations.

Remote patient monitoring for fall-detection and machine learning for medication management are becoming more common parts of a provider’s technology ecosystem. But operators must balance resident safety and privacy concerns while maintaining dignity and choice for older adults.

Creating new guidelines for AI is especially important since a community is both a care setting and a resident’s home. Proper rules around AI use can also help an operator understand the risks of any platform before rolling them out across entire portfolios.

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New AI-supported technology platforms also raise ethical questions about accessing sensitive information, how vendors handle data and when employees should review AI-generated recommendations before making changes at a community.

“Governance is what lets us say yes to useful tools safely instead of banning everything or allowing everything,” Priority Life Care Chief Strategy Officer Ryan Person said.

Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Priority Life Care deploys new technology behind the scenes rather than testing out new tools in resident interactions. The provider uses a HIPAA-compliant data and AI platform as its central data foundation to gather community-level data ranging from census tracking and sales activity to community staffing levels.

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Priority Life Care is preparing to extend AI into back-office financial monitoring and workflows targeting accounts payable and receivable. In all use cases, Person said AI must serve as an advisory tool rather than a decision-making tool, with the goal of relieving community teams of extra administrative work so community staff can spend more time building resident relationships.

Providers including Priority Life Care, Solera Senior Living and Distinctive Senior Living are taking steps to establish policies to govern how AI is used in communities, with leaders prioritizing protecting data, keeping people accountable for decisions and evaluating tools based on how they address operational needs.

Building rules focused on data and accountability

AI governance hinges on what information employees can use in approved platforms and systems, requiring people to always view results to provide oversight. Priority Life Care uses SkyPoint to tie together operational data and allows staff to use large language models (LLMs) for reports on census, sales activity and staffing. At the corporate level, Priority Life Care uses Claude for analysis, drafting and documenting work, Person said.

“AI is only as good as the data underneath it, so our first step was getting our house in order,” Person added.

The company’s leaders enacted rules that limit the use of protected health information only to approved tools where the data is not retained or used to train outside AI models, with access based on job responsibilities. The operator trains staff to understand what information they can and cannot enter into existing AI tools, Person noted.

“The bigger principle is that AI informs the decisions but doesn’t make care decisions,” Person said.

Freehold, New Jersey-based Distinctive Living sets guidelines to give employees guardrails when using AI-supported tools, according to CEO Joe Jedlowski. Important boundaries include restricting the use of unapproved AI tools for confidential information, protecting employee or resident data and requiring a review of AI-generated work. Decisions involving clinical care, employment and similar sensitive matters must remain “under qualified human oversight,” Jedlowski said.

These safeguards are part of an approach that puts accountability at the forefront of AI use in senior living communities.

“If your name is attached to a decision or piece of work, you still have to own the outcome,” Jedlowski said.

Matching safeguards to risk

The tech industry is said to “move fast and break things.” Solera Senior Living takes a more methodical approach to using AI in daily community tasks.

“You can’t move fast and break things when you are talking about residents’ lives,” said Solera Director of AI-Enabled Operations Carey O’Neil.

Solera is exploring how camera and computer vision models could help document medication administration and alert a medical technician to a potential issue, but all medication management must be tied to care staff and care supervisors responsible for administering medication. Computer vision, in the context of AI use, equips machines capable of processing, analyzing and interpreting visual inputs like videos or photos.

Providers must deliberately adopt technology in high-risk settings and consider additional steps toward automating aspects of senior living operations depending on the accuracy and safety of those new processes, O’Neil said.

Denver-based Solera is also in the process of developing a care staff scheduling tool that could use resident care plan data and acuity to help best manage care staff within communities, but the program is still under development. The end goal is to track the amount of care residents need rather than rely on resident-to-staff ratios, tying these community-specific needs to the acuity level of residents.

These in-development efforts show how AI can support broader operational processes rather than serving as a stand-alone product that disrupts the human element at the core of senior living lifestyle, hospitality and care delivery, O’Neil said.

“There is a tendency to just throw AI at stuff,” O’Neil added. “That way, you’re going to run into trouble because you gave AI too much breadth.”

Being careful and cautious about AI use within communities and at the corporate level is vital as tools move beyond administrative support and into ways that could impact clinical and “high impact” decisions, Jedlowski said.

Scrutinizing vendors and controlling access

Vendors sell senior living operators new tools under the guise of improving operations and finding efficiencies, but operators must ask questions to understand how these products use provider data and the type of access these new tools require before signing a contract.

Priority Life Care leaders ask vendors how their platforms retain customer data and if it is used to train models, along with other questions around how data is stored and who can access it. Understanding business agreements, security audit reports, incident notifications and what happens to data when a contract ends are important elements of achieving comprehensive AI governance policies, Person said.

“Every vendor now sells AI, so separating real capability from marketing takes effort,” Person added.

Amid vendor negotiations, it is important that providers cover contractual protections, security practices and the limitations of a new technology tool, Jedlowski said.

Solera uses an enterprise account with Anthropic covered by a business associate agreement that uses role-based access controls to limit which staff in the community can use these tools and what community data employees can view, O’Neil said. For example, an employee should not get access through an AI tool to make a change they would otherwise be unable to make in their current role at a community.

There is a delicate balance between allowing employees to find useful applications for AI while making sure organizations monitor and understand how tools are being used. For example, an executive director at a Solera community used an LLM to help review and prepare a challenge to state survey findings. The executive director identified findings in the state report to contest, narrowed the challenge with the help of the AI tool and prepared a submission that resulted in three findings being overturned, O’Neil said.

AI tools are quickly evolving, and that makes it tough to establish governance that checks all boxes, leaders told SHN. Priority Life Care plans to formalize its AI policy in the future and review changes regularly, while managing varying levels of access for staff based on data sensitivity and removing identifying information before data reaches AI tools when possible, Person said.

“Tools that can access files or systems on a computer raise new security questions our policies had to catch up to,” Person said.

Predictive AI capabilities are not operating across Distinctive Living’s portfolio today due to the company wanting to take a cautious approach to AI use, but finding the balance between innovation and setting limitations in the name of privacy is an important factor for providers to consider in the future, Jedlowski said.

“I envision AI becoming more integrated into the systems and processes our teams already use rather than existing as a collection of disconnected tools,” Jedlowski added.

To that end, providers must consider the cost of an AI tool and its impact on training, integration and support required for staff to learn new processes. Leaders with all three companies said the benefit of AI governance is to help them make decisions sooner, supporting staff without displacing human responsibility at the core of caring for older adults today.

“The goal is to take the administrative and data burden off our community teams so they can spend more time with residents, and to give leaders better visibility into how communities are performing,” Person said.