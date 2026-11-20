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AI-powered chatbots and answer engines are changing how senior living operators sell to families and prospective residents.

AI tools are helping prospects decide on a community more quickly, and they are also giving prospects lots to talk about when they arrive for a tour. This has led providers to rethink their selling strategies.

“The first conversation is less ‘tell me about your community’ and more ‘here’s what I heard: is it true?’” Claiborne Senior Living COO Brooke Saxon-Spencer told Senior Housing News. “That changes the job of our team. They’re confirming and building trust, not introducing us.”

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This shift is creating a new challenge for operators which have grown accustomed to tracking digital discovery through website visits, online form submissions and traditional online search tools.

The industry is preparing for a day when prospects tour a community without ever clicking on its website, a phenomenon sometimes referred to as a “zero-click move-in.”

Zero-click move-ins create a problem in attributing, tracking and nurturing the leads senior living providers typically handle. These changes are reshaping how providers prepare sales teams, track leads and build trust with families before a tour or move-in takes place.

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Providers including The Arbor Company, The Aspenwood Company, Beztak, Claiborne Senior Living, Jaybird Senior Living and Watermark Retirement Communities are taking steps to adapt to this shift by building websites with more educational content, creating stronger reputation management protocols and paying more attention to what happens between an inquiry and a move-in. Providers are spending less on paid search and referrals as a result.

Operators change websites for new prospect behaviors

In the past, a drop in website lead traffic might have alerted sales staff to a problem with marketing strategy. Today, AI answer engines and AI summaries online are giving families more tools to find communities without directly visiting a senior living provider’s website.

In 2024, when Google first launched its AI Overviews tool, The Arbor Co. saw fewer website-generated leads while overall lead volume remained steady, according to Vice President of Marketing & Digital Strategy Mary Cate Spires. The Atlanta-based provider’s leaders investigated and updated the company’s Google Business Profile as a result.

Watermark leaders saw direct referrals from AI search tools remain lower compared to organic, paid and direct traffic online, but families are arriving further along in the decision-making process, according to Vice President of Marketing & Communications Jamison Gosselin. To address this, Watermark is diversifying advertising within Google and more broadly online as costs increase on high-volume generic keywords, Gosselin said.

At the same time, the economics of reaching families are also changing, as Claiborne reported higher costs per click and lead, with less predictable volume from its investment in traditional marketing avenues.

Beztak’s cost-per-lead and sales conversion metrics aren’t much different this year compared to 2025, according to Executive Vice President of Senior Living Jason Kohler. This uncertainty has crept into lead quality, but Kohler said AI visibility does not automatically translate to more move-ins.

“Our objective isn’t simply to generate more leads,” Kohler said. “It’s to generate more qualified opportunities that result in occupancy.”

Rebuilding discovery around answers, reviews and local knowledge

Creating content that answers families’ questions rather than relying on broad descriptions of senior living was a theme identified by all six operators that spoke to SHN.

To address this issue, Claiborne provides specific community-level information regarding care, memory care structure, included services and locations of communities to appear when a prospect searches online or uses a large language model like ChatGPT, Saxon-Spencer said.

“We’re writing for the questions families actually ask, not for keywords,” Saxon-Spencer added.

Making content online more specific to situations that families describe when using AI tools is also helpful, Spires said. This includes language about a mom or dad rather than relying on the broader term “parent” when crafting informational content online. Community-level blogging is also important alongside adding frequently asked questions (FAQ) sections on websites and making back-end changes to help AI systems interpret its websites, Spires said.

Looking at the back-end processes that govern a provider’s web presence is also critical to this transforming online sales process. Watermark improved its technical schema, or the structure of how data is organized, formatted and related within a system, Gosselin said.

Understanding what prospects are searching for is also important to quantifying leads and understanding how a senior living provider’s online footprint is made available to prospects as they search, Kohler said.

“Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) is not simply adding keywords or creating more blog posts,” Kohler added. “It’s making content useful, understandable and credible to both consumers and AI systems.”

Houston-based The Aspenwood Company developed conversational educational online content covering care types, costs, services and transitions, according to Vice President of Marketing Christina O’Leary. The provider recently partnered with the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business on a generative AI engine optimization project to compare communities with different marketing practices to better understand how Aspenwood communities are viewed by prospects.

Providers also stressed the importance of online reviews and sharing experiences within a community to be available in online content that can be accessed by large language models. Seeking feedback centers on dining, hospitality, care and programming, leaders told SHN.

“We can invest all the money in the world in marketing, but what residents and families say about their experience carries tremendous weight,” Jaybird Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Christy Van Der Westhuizen said.

But measuring the impact reviews, testimonials and social media posts have on AI recommendations remains difficult. How providers spend vital marketing dollars is also changing.

Watermark is reallocating some of its sales budget from low-converting, broad-match search ads to spending more on website improvements, local reputation, social media and video production. Claiborne communities are spending less on aggregator referral services in most instances while investing in content, reputation management and local business development. Aspenwood communities at full occupancy with waitlists have stopped spending on paid search campaigns after changes to the company’s website, but paid advertising still plays an important role.

Beztak and Jaybird are both focusing on results-driven spending and reaching families sooner, viewing AEO as a complement to proven channels to manage leads.

Connecting AI discovery to move-ins in 2027

As operators change their online footprints, figuring out how and why families or prospects were influenced to move into a community remains difficult if a prospect used an LLM or AI online summary to find senior living options.

“Attribution is getting harder, and anyone who says they have it fully solved is overselling,” Saxon-Spencer said, noting that Claiborne now captures “an AI tool” as a lead source within its sales reporting framework and asks prospects how they first heard about the Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based provider.

Just because it is a growing challenge to track how prospects end up at a community does not mean providers are not trying.

Aspenwood recently spent six months working with its technology partners to improve how lead sources come into its customer relationship management (CRM) platform, O’Leary said. Adapting how sales teams interact with prospects is also important, focusing on readiness-based outreach and sales training for staff, O’Leary added.

Kohler said Beztak is focused on connecting “visibility, qualified inquiries and actual conversions” in triangulating how a prospect ended up at a community.

Responding more quickly to leads is also critical as operators shift gears heading into 2027. Claiborne uses a contact center and after-hours AI call support to respond to prospects sooner, Saxon-Spencer said. For example, in a post-tour follow-up pilot, the provider reached 74% of families and saw a median decision window of only 18 days, Saxon-Spencer noted.

“If your follow-up after a tour is slow, the family has moved on,” she said.

This makes content quality, reputation and CRM discipline critical alongside paid advertising performance. Better-informed customers will demand clearer information before meeting with or contacting a community, Gosselin said.

“Radical transparency paired with deep, local differentiation will become non-negotiable in 2027,” Gosselin said.

Remaining adaptable without leaving behind effective lead generation pathways will be critical for operators next year, Van Der Westhuizen said.

“For 2027, our focus is on staying adaptable, strengthening our digital presence and creating content that genuinely helps families,” Van Der Westhuizen said.

There could also be a change in how prospects request tours and community information from providers directly, Spires said. That could mean families asking AI tools to arrange tours or gather information on their behalf before moving in, she said.

But ultimately, personal relationships and the human element of senior living will never change given the sector’s emotional buying process, Saxon-Spencer said.

“They want to work with people who are trustworthy and real, and that’s what we intend to be, both online and in person,” Saxon-Spencer added.