Senior living providers are extending brain health programming into independent living and assisted living to better meet the needs of today’s residents.

Data surveying older adults shows that brain health and cognitive wellness are important factors for prospects as they consider where and when to move into senior living. A 2025 Love and Company survey of 1,604 life plan community prospects and wait list members found that 73% of prospective residents said strong brain health programs would “moderately or strongly” increase their choice of a community.

This comes at a time in which senior living providers are infusing science-backed approaches into lifestyle, wellness and programming offerings that support brain health and can help older adults thrive in retirement. Older adults today seek assistance navigating their health journeys, and senior living providers must adapt or risk missing out on demand driven by the baby boomers.

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A 2026 report by Ziegler found that nearly 73% of senior living providers are including brain health in their respective definitions of healthspan, or adding quality years to life compared to years spent addressing chronic health needs.

“By expanding our market into the community, using our communities as hubs where people can come for food, fitness, brain health and to socialize, we are actually expanding our ability to serve the market beyond just those who live with us,” Juniper Communities CEO Lynne Katzmann told Senior Housing News.

The Bloomfield, New Jersey-based senior living provider has spent years focusing on “wellspan,” a term akin to healthspan, meaning the number of years a resident lives well in good health. The company’s Catalyst program, launched in 2022, offers a personalized wellness and lifestyle management framework for all Juniper residents. Catalyst ties together care, hospitality and engagement for older adults to improve longevity and quality of life through coordination of services around an older adult’s interests, goals and abilities.

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In February, Juniper launched “Wellspring 2.0,” which includes a brain health program for all residents “with or without” cognitive change. The framework divides general brain health programming from memory care and adult day services with plans to add peer groups, cognitive testing and new partnerships to expand access to health assessments, medical support and general brain health education.

Juniper is also piloting a “brain gym” at its Juniper Village at Paramus community in Paramus, New Jersey that is a circuit of wellness offerings combining recumbent cycling, red light therapy and a sauna to encourage socialization, movement and stress management among residents, with Juniper in the process of exploring a future membership-based model available to non-Juniper residents.

“Our messaging is that brain health and wellness are for everyone at any stage of life, at any time,” Juniper Communities Regional Director of Operations Liz Plozner-Chalfa told me.

Alongside Juniper, senior living providers including Brightview Senior Living, Goodwin Living and Acts Retirement-Life Communities are also offering brain health and cognitive wellness amenities and services to residents beyond memory care.

How brain health, cognitive wellness extends beyond memory care

Baltimore-based Brightview Senior Living’s leaders focus on quality of life and wellness as brain health cornerstones at all stages of the senior living continuum. The company’s “bright minds” initiative creates lifestyle and programming options around movement, nutrition, social connection and intellectual engagement.

Brightview’s changes reflect how operators are prioritizing brain health and wellness beyond memory care, while destigmatizing dementia through community engagement and education.

“I think the most important thing we can do is stop treating brain health as something we only need to think about when someone starts experiencing those cognitive changes,” Brightview Corporate Director of Resident Care and Cognitive Wellness Cole Smith told SHN. “Brain health should be part of whole-person wellness. It matters at every age and every stage of life.”

The bright minds framework emphasizes physical exercises, healthy dietary options, social engagement, mental acuity and mental health and coordinated, personalized healthcare services. This pairs well with Brightview’s spiritual, physical, intellectual, cultural and emotional (SPICE) program that recognizes social engagement, programming and dining as part of residents’ holistic needs.

Brightview’s leaders have adapted programming, engagement and lifestyle offerings to focus on brain health and address cognitive change, Smith said. This starts in the health assessment process, asking older adults “what matters most” to them and their idea of health. That could mean creating familiar routines for older adults experiencing cognitive change in independent or assisted living, adapting programming or events to meet those needs along with finding where more support can be given in daily tasks.

“Our goal should be to provide the right amount of support without taking away independence,” Smith said. “We want to support people in continuing to do what they can, rather than automatically doing things for them.”

Senior living operators have a unique opportunity to support older adults’ health and quality of life and prevent or slow cognitive decline, Smith said. This means providers should discuss and execute on brain health initiatives that focus on opportunities to do more and not what a resident lacks.

“One of the beautiful things about brain health is that many activities that support it are also things that make life enjoyable,” Smith said. “We don’t want someone to feel that we’re evaluating their worth or their independence; we want them to understand that we’re partnering with them to support their well-being.”

Reframing wellness, brain health to be proactive

A growing number of senior living leaders believe cognitive wellness must be treated as part of older adults’ overall well-being, whether they live in memory care

Acts Retirement-Life Communities introduces brain health programming to residents in independent living to support them across the continuum as their health needs change. This approach starts before residents move in. The operator shares available tools and education regarding brain health to prospective residents, according to Acts Corporate Director of Cognitive Well-Being Katie Reilly.

“We frame it as cognitive health being part of holistic well-being, just like we look at blood pressure, cholesterol and other aspects of health,” Reilly said. “We don’t make it as clinical, but we think it’s something we should be checking in on frequently to support people.”

This starts by reframing cognitive health in a positive manner, rather than through deficit-based approaches that could limit how older adults engage with events, programming and daily activities, Reilly said. Starting with education, Acts focuses on lifestyle modifications and lifestyle changes to support movement, social connection, nutrition and lifelong learning to create a “renewed purpose” for older adults that ignites new passions or skills.

Acts relies on the Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) diet developed by Rush University Medical Center and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health to support brain health and reduce the risk of dementia through healthy eating, moderation and enjoyment.

Cognitive screenings across communities starting in independent living help identify personalized care or support options for older adults before they need memory care services, Reilly said. Acts is exploring additional screening tools and is participating in research related to the potential use of artificial intelligence to identify cognitive change, but those efforts are still in development and testing and are not yet operational.

“We want residents to really feel empowered to learn more and then do more for their own cognitive well-being,” Reilly said.

Making brain health more accessible

Leaders with Alexandria, Virginia-based Goodwin Living has spent nearly two decades crafting the operator’s approach to brain health, most recently by establishing an open-source brain health program that’s accessible to companies, organizations and the public.

In 2011, the company launched the StrongerMemory brain health program that brings evidence-based engagement and activities for cognitive exercise to improve recall, focus and prefrontal cortex function. The program is available for free to organizations and the public and involves daily 20- to 30-minute activities, including reading aloud, writing by hand and doing basic math via digital workbooks and materials that are available for download.

Underpinning the program is decades of research in partnership with George Mason University. An independent review of the data from StrongerMemory found that 76% of the 862 older adults in the program at that time reported signs of improved cognition after three years of using the program. Today, the program has reached over 100,000 older adults since the pilot program.

Additional data was also compelling. A Maryland Department of Aging pilot reported that 89% of participants were satisfied and 64% experienced improved brain health. A 12-week study by George Mason University as part of a national Alzheimer’s grant found that StrongerMemory produced the best results when paired with social interaction, with more math practice tied to greater improvements in cognition. Follow-up data in 2023 found that active participants sustained these improvements, while those who stopped using the program still scored above the baseline.

This belief in the program’s progress also mirrors this broad-based approach to changing lifestyles and daily habits for older adults that senior living providers are working to achieve. A 2024 Lancet Commission report found that 45% of global dementia cases could be potentially preventable or delayable by addressing lifestyle risk factors over time.

“Assuming that is true, then why wouldn’t we do everything we can to infuse knowledge within dementia care but well before people may find themselves needing those services?” Goodwin Living CEO Rob Liebreich said. “If we do it well enough, we can push off the need for more intensive care maybe indefinitely.”

Access to the program is vital to Goodwin Living’s mission of supporting older adults, regardless of whether they live in a senior living community. The program is especially effective for older adults in independent living or assisted living settings because it can create daily habits that can stave off the impact of cognitive change through lifestyle engagement.

Making the program available to as many older adults as possible is also an important goal for the nonprofit senior living provider, and the StrongerMemory program is available in English, Spanish, Korean, Farsi, Amharic and Chinese.

“If there’s a solution out there that’s available that everyone can have access to, we think everyone should have access to it, and there should be no barriers,” Liebreich said.