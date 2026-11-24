Adaptive reuse often is floated as an alternative option to make the most use of existing empty buildings. But operators can struggle to get these projects across the finish line to the point that some say it’s more challenging than building anew.

Chicago-based Senior Lifestyle completed two adaptive reuse projects – the practice of turning a different property type into senior living – between 2008 and 2015. The projects include a YMCA designed by architecture firm D.H. Burnham which opened in 1927 and a Catholic monastery on the northwest side of Chicago dating back to 1910. The company’s leaders used historic tax credits and low-income housing tax credits to offset the development costs, according to Robert Gawronski, vice president of development and acquisitions.

Today both communities stand as affordable senior living communities, with near-full occupancy.

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But success as a senior living conversion is not guaranteed. Warrendale, Pennsylvania-based IntegraCare has signed on and pursued adaptive reuse projects, such as a hotel in a good location overlooking Chesapeake Bay, but never completed one yet. In the case of that project, issues during construction ballooned costs around 30% over budget. That pushed the operator to finish the project, but sell it to a new owner as a hotel when done.

“This will never be viable at senior housing, so we’re basically reselling it as a hotel,” Larry Rouvelas, CEO of IntegraCare, told Senior Housing News.

New ground up development averages $389,000 per unit, and backers of adaptive reuse projects can struggle with equal to greater costs and other challenges unique to the growth strategy.

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‘Adaptive reuse often costs more’

Adaptive reuse projects are sometimes pitched as real estate plays where a buyer can get property for a good cost basis and then upgrade from there. Such projects have one glaring disadvantage compared to new development, though: costs.

Empty office buildings and hotels are targets for adaptive reuse, but the buildings may still resemble an office or school post-renovation. That can leave such projects less attractive in the eyes of prospects. Making matters worse, adaptive reuse projects can widely vary from one to another. A company might buy a hotel, for example, and find it has too-narrow hallways or restrictive layouts that affect how many units an operator can house when open.

“Adaptive reuse most often costs more than building from scratch, and you end up with not quite exactly what you were planning at a higher cost,” Gawronski told SHN. “From a market-rate perspective, it’s generally easier for people to go find a piece of dirt or to tear down an existing structure and build new.”

IntegraCare’s hotel conversion is in a good location with potential that rapidly declined once the operator and its partners opened up walls and began work, Rouvelas said. Cost overruns in wiring and plumbing “blew the project budget out of the water,” leading to a loss of millions of dollars and ultimately pushing the company to resell it as a hotel once renovations wrap up to recoup costs.

Office building layouts are often square-oriented with a large number of windows, which would leave a senior living common areas either too dim or “feeling cavernous,” Rouvelas said. Gawronski added these kinds of buildings often have floor plates that are difficult to meet the light and ventilation code requirements for residential units, resulting in deep rooms and common rooms without much natural light or ventilation.

Units in hotels are often smaller than what is found in senior living, resulting in “awkward depths” that struggle to be marketable to current seniors, who are pushing for larger units, according to Gawronski. Alternatively, there is the potential for a single loaded corridor approach, he added, but it results in inefficient layout for future staff.

Equity availability is going toward high end and luxury products, where margins are easier to gain after the cost of development and returns are often faster.

“The equity markets for development in senior housing have been stone cold for a long time,” Rouvelas said. “As the capital markets open up for development, it’s going to be for the most beautiful projects first. After that market gets overbuilt, that’s when people are going to be looking at alternatives.”

Location, location, location

For adaptive reuse projects that do work, location is important.

Senior living operator Vista Springs Living converted two closed elementary schools into luxury senior living communities in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The company converted classrooms and labs into studios and suites that are the “largest in the local market,” according to Founder and CEO Lou Andriotti. The property already had a commercial kitchen from which to prepare daily meals and outdoor playground space to turn into walking paths and exercise areas.

While plumbing was the biggest challenge to overcome, costs were between $50 and $80 per square foot cheaper than a new development, and one conversion qualified for greenfield tax credits to help offset the cost of the renovation. Spread over a 45,000 square-foot minimum project, it resulted in significant savings, more so when applicable tax credits are factored in, Andriotti said.

According to Andriotti, the location and quality of the schools made the projects viable from the start, but that’s not always going to be the case for other operators looking to attempt adaptive reuse.

“It’s like foraging in the woods for mushrooms,” Andriotti said. “These things aren’t easy to find … It’s not like every single one would have all the components.”

Despite the difficulties and losses with IntegraCare’s initial adaptive reuse project, Rouvelas still believes there is potential for the product type, but operators looking to tackle these projects need to be especially diligent when examining potential locations, from the wiring to the building makeup and how well it can conduct Wi-Fi in order to offer a modern senior living experience.

And for Senior Lifestyle, adaptive reuse is still on the table, but the project has to pencil in the first place, according to Gawronski.

“There has to be a situation where the building makes sense to convert for seniors in a way that’s marketable and functional, but also still on paper shows a pathway to a return on our investment for our capital partners,” Gawronski said. “If we find that, then it’s a win-win for everybody … We’re able to repurpose it so that it’s still contributing and serving that local community.”