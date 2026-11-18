Senior living residents and their families grew slightly less satisfied with assisted living and memory care providers in 2026, while satisfaction of independent living ticked up in the last 12 months.

That’s according to the latest J.D. Power U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study, which tracks resident and family satisfaction on a 1,000-point scale with responses from 2,116 participants in independent living and 860 responses from participants in assisted living. Overall, assisted living and memory care residents and their families rated satisfaction with their providers four points lower than compared to 2025 for a total score of 863. Independent living residents and their families reported satisfaction 14 points higher than in 2025 at 767.

Atria Senior Living ranked highest this year for assisted living and memory care satisfaction with a score of 881, followed by Brookdale Senior Living at 865 and Discovery Senior Living at 859.

Four of the six factors measured in assisted living and memory care decreased in 2026 compared to last year, including community staff, resident activities, resident apartment or living unit and community buildings and grounds. Community condition and quietness each dropped 0.12 points on a 10-point scale, the two largest attribute declines in the segment.

Assisted living and memory care operators “face a clear call to action,” Christopher Lis, vice president of global healthcare and life solutions at J.D. Power, said in a press release.

“When satisfaction with community buildings, grounds and community staff declines at the same time, it signals that the fundamentals of hospitality are not yet consistently reaching the residents,” Lis said.

All six independent living factors improved compared to 2025. These included improvements in community staffing, dining, resident activities and community buildings and grounds. Independent living resident advocacy also reached a high point, with the segment’s Net Promoter Score rising seven points to 32 in 2026, the highest score since J.D. Power began tracking the segment six years ago.

“In the independent living segment, residents are experiencing measurable gains in dining, activities and staff engagement, which shows how focused investment can translate into higher satisfaction,” Lis said.

LCS ranked highest with a score of 844. The Des Moines, Iowa-based operator has now held the top spot for eight consecutive years. Brookdale Senior Living ranked second with a score of 774, and Discovery Senior Living came in third at 726. Discovery previously ranked as the top assisted living and independent living provider in 2025 but came in at the third-highest ranking for both categories this year.