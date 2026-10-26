Welltower Reports $2.7B in Senior Housing Acquisitions in Third Quarter 

Welltower (NYSE: WELL) closed on $2.7 billion in investments and acquisitions with deals spanning 43 senior living properties in the third quarter.

The Toledo, Ohio-based real estate investment trust completed acquisitions in markets including Naples, Florida; Denver; San Jose, California; and Los Angeles, according to the company’s most recent financial disclosure.

Welltower notched an increase in its senior housing operating platform same-store revenue increasing by 9.1% year-over-year, led by 320 basis points of occupancy growth across the portfolio and a 5.3% increase in revenue per occupied room (RevPOR) in the third quarter.

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In 2026, Welltower has closed or is under contract to close $21 billion in investments, with $13.3 billion completed in the first three quarters across its entire portfolio. The remaining $7.7 billion is expected to close through the final quarter of the year.

Welltower’s net operating income (NOI) rose 15.8% in the last 12 months, and management attributes that to higher revenue in from the senior housing operating portfolio. Welltower management reported a 21% increase in same-store net operating income in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

Alongside the acquisitions and investments, Welltower shed 25 outpatient medical buildings and seven senior housing properties in the third quarter to generate an additional $284 million in revenue.

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Also on the disposition front, Brookdale (NYSE: BKD) acquired 30 communities it leased and operated from Welltower for $290 million.

As a result of the investment activity and performance of the REIT’s portfolio, annual guidance has been revised to a range of $3.31 to $3.37 per diluted share from the previous range of $3.11 to $3.19.

Earlier this year, leadership at Welltower announced the company secured $6.2 billion in acquisitions, most of which were sourced off-market.

Welltower’s stock is priced at $240.61 per share, up 1.4% from the previous close.