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Saturday Night Live struck a resonating chord this week with a digital short called “Sister.” The sketch and the larger response to it are both a warning sign and an opportunity for senior living operators.

The sketch features John Mulaney pitching a fictional product, a “live-in, 24-7 elder care provider that is completely free — and also your sister.” Jane Wickline plays the aforementioned “Sister,” a woman who quits her job and moves across the country to care for her aging father after a fall.

“My dad means the world to me. So when I noticed him start to slow down, I knew I needed to get him the best care possible. I didn’t want to put him in a nursing home, but a private health aide could cost thousands a week. I didn’t know where to turn,” Mulaney’s character said in the sketch. “That’s when I heard about Sister … I don’t have to worry about worry about Dad getting the care and attention he needs, because my sister will do it.”

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Another character said that he loves his mother, but doesn’t “want to help her in the bathroom.”

“Sister doesn’t either. But she will, whereas, I won’t. That’s the Sister difference,” the character said.

Another character said during the sketch he was previously overwhelmed while trying to manage his dad’s medication.

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“Not Sister. She doesn’t get confused by that stuff at all. Or if she does, she hasn’t brought it up to me, because I haven’t asked.”

The sketch immediately made waves and sparked discussions in the New York Times, CNN, Today and multiple other publications.

To my eyes, “Sister” carried an ugly truth: family members of older adults across the country – many of them adult daughters – are sacrificing their own happiness and livelihoods to take care of their aging parents. They navigate doctor appointments, sort through insurance plans and manage prescriptions for their parents, all without help or thanks from their siblings.

For senior living operators, I think the sketch and response carry two big lessons: first, that family caregivers are often at their limit caring for their aging parents and feel unsupported; and second, that there’s a real opportunity for the industry to cater to these stress points in operations and marketing.

At the same time, I still don’t think many families see senior living as the solution to their problems, as reflected by the characters in the sketch. My guess is that they see it as another form of care they can’t afford, like live-in home health. I think this is a problem for senior living operators, who must gain the trust of families in the years to come as the boomers grow older to win them over.

In this members-only SHN+ Update, I analyze the recent Sister sketch from SNL and industry reactions to it to bring you the following takeaways:

Why the Sister sketch struck a chord with average Americans

How senior living operators are building operations and marketing aimed at family caregivers

‘Sister’ sketch is reality for millions of Americans

The Sister sketch exposed an uncomfortable truth: Americans, many of them women, are shouldering the monumental financial, emotional and physical burden of caring for their parents, often at their own expense.

“It hit a nerve, obviously, with many, many women,” Dr. Donna Benton, who is director of USC’s Family Caregiver Support Center, told CNN.

According to recent data from Pew Research, 10% of all adults in the U.S. report are a caregiver for a parent who is age 65 or older. About 28% of women in the U.S. reporting caring for an aging spouse or parent, while 23% of men said the same thing.

Notably, women report caregiving taking a greater toll on their health. Almost half of women in the Pew survey (47%) said that their caregiving duties hurt their emotional health, while fewer than a third (30%) of men said the same. Women also reported more harm to their physical health than men (38% versus 26%, respectively).

According to data from senior living referral site A Place for Mom (APFM), 61% of unpaid family caregivers in the U.S. are women.

Almost three-quarters of APFM’s respondents (72%) said they experience stress or anxiety at least on a monthly basis. APFM’s data showed that family caregivers spend an estimated average of 23.1 hours per week on caregiving, an increase when compared with the average of 22.8 hours last year.

Family caregiving also is expensive. Recent AARP data showed family caregivers are spending an average of $11,508 a year on caregiving out of their own pocket, representing almost a third (31%) of their annual household costs.

I think that all of this could spell trouble for senior living operators. It struck me that at no point during the sketch did a character even consider a senior living community as a viable option over stressing out their clearly exhausted sister. One could argue that’s because relatively few people in the U.S. know what senior living is or who it’s for, at least compared to other product types.

But I also wonder if average families in these kinds of situations don’t consider senior living as an option for them at all, considering the cost. The average monthly cost of assisted living or memory care can range into the high thousands, which is unaffordable for millions of older adults and their families. Unless the senior living industry can quickly scale up middle-market senior living options, that will be the case for the foreseeable future.

Within all that stress and hardship lies an opportunity, though. I think senior living operators can be part of the “Sister” conversation, especially if they reorient toward concepts like healthspan, wellbeing and person-centered care. Assisted living and memory care operators have an opportunity to market to family caregivers as a solution to their woes, but they also must pair that marketing with actual solutions, quality care and a rental rate ordinary Americans can afford. But if operators fail that test, then I think many families will continue to use the “sister eldercare system,” either out of choice or by sheer necessity.

Looking across the industry, I see all of those pieces of the puzzle on the table in one way or another. I have yet to see operators put them all together at scale – but some are getting closer.

Marketing to caregivers, building better models

Senior living operators are building models that focus on preventative care and boosting healthspan, all while adding empathy and understanding to their marketing in an attempt to show family caregivers they can help.

Senior living operators including Atria Senior Living and Beztak are building marketing campaigns aimed at people caring for their loved ones with messaging based on winning trust and building human-to-human connections.

For example, the operator offers caregiver guides with industry terminology and the signs to look for that indicate a loved one is ready for a move to senior living.

“They’re not interested in being given a beautiful piece of collateral, where they can peruse your pictures and read about your services,” Graziose told Senior Housing News. “They need you to show them the proof to build that empathy.”

Reaching family caregivers is also a current marketing strategy for A Place for Mom. The referral site has published thousands of articles meant to help equip family members with tools and info they can use, like with financial calculators, local cost statistics and other reports.

“We’ve invested a lot into the content and into the tools for those families early on, and we build that relationship with them so that when they are ready for a decision, they have more information available,” APFM CEO Tatyana Zlotsky told SHN in September. “It’s really about building trust, building that relationship, offering tools and content earlier on, and educating them on the process and the journey.”

Senior living operators also are building models that are directly aimed at the pain points of family caregivers and their loved ones. Companies like Lifespark have invested time and resources into building holistic care models that keep residents well and connect them with the payment sources they need to actually afford that care.

For example, Lifespark’s portfolio in Minnesota utilizes the state’s elderly waiver programs to help lower residents’ care costs. The operator’s “Complete” care model that brings together property management, activities and wellness programming, medical services and hospice services to improve services at the care delivery level.

“When you do that holistic longitudinal care delivery, and you have real trust with that member and family, you can do really incredible things,” Lifespark CEO Joel Theisen told me last month during a meeting at the NIC Fall Conference in Chicago.

At the end of the day, the discussion surrounding “Sister” will fade. But I think its message will reverberate in the minds of family caregivers for years all the same. Operators must understand and cater to that or risk being left out of the conversation entirely.