In the Pipeline: Vi Plans Luxury Redevelopment in Florida; MorningStar, Edgemark Growing in California

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Construction: Planned

JLL arranges development financing for New Jersey community

JLL Capital Markets announced financing and joint venture equity for the development of Thrive at Roxbury, a new senior living community in Roxbury Township, New Jersey, according to a news release.

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The community is a partnership between Pike Construction, Gallium Real Estate and Thrive Senior Living and marks the second project by “a majority LP equity investor” in New Jersey with additional projects planned in the future, the news release states.

Thrive at Roxbury is scheduled to be completed in December of 2028. The project includes a three-story building with 100 independent living, 43 assisted living and 32 memory care units with “spacious living quarters and upscale amenities.” Those offerings will include multiple all-day dining venues, wellness services, a fitness center, media center, theater, cafe and coffee shop.

MorningStar, Edgemark put plans forward for new California community

MorningStar Senior Living and Edgemark Development recently submitted plans to the City of Palm Desert, California to add a 210,000 square-foot senior living community, according to a news release.

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The project, known as MorningStar Senior Living at El Paseo, will include a two- and three-story building as part of the new construction to bring 160 units online offering independent living, assisted living and memory care.

The community is slated to open in the spring of 2029 with tours expected in 2028. The design for the community draws on contemporary architecture and design to create a modern and inviting space for older adults.

Edgemark / MorningStar Senior Living

“We are honored to have found a partner in Edgemark who shares these core values.” Jaeger continues, “The El Paseo community will be designed to offer Palm Desert seniors elegance and comfort, resort-style amenities, and a compassionate, responsive hospitality and care team.”

Common areas will include indoor and outdoor dining venues, an aquatics program, a spa, salon, fitness center and theater. Edgemark is the owner and the community will be operated by MorningStar Senior Living, marking the second community in a joint venture structure for both companies together.

Vi to redevelop Florida community

Senior living provider Vi recently announced plans to redevelop Vi at Bentley Village, a senior living community located in Naples, Florida, according to a news release.

The revamped community will include four new buildings with 72 luxury independent living apartments with surrounding views of a lake and golf course. Each unit will include floor plans ranging from 1,852 square-feet to 2,838 square feet.

The units will include screened outdoor balconies, semi-private elevators, open concept kitchens and living areas, upscale bathrooms, walk-in closets and underground parking with a dedicated golf cart space.

Entrance fees for the new apartments will start at $2.8 million, with the project set to start construction in 2027 and be completed in 2029. A priority reservation list with a refundable $30,000 deposit is now accepting reservations.

GROH Architecture and Brinkmann Constructors will serve as project partners on design and construction, respectively.

Nonprofit provider expanding in Wisconsin

A continuing care retirement community (CCRC) run by Oakwood Lutheran Senior Ministries will expand the independent living segment of the community with a new five-story apartment building at its University Woods campus in Madison, Wisconsin, according to a news release.

This comes after the additions of a skilled nursing unit in 2023 and an independent living expansion in 2019 at the Prairie Ridge campus, also in Madison.

“In this environment, standing still is not an option,” said Oakwood Village President and CEO Jan Hamilton-Crawford. “We are proactively finding solutions to meet the needs of Madison’s seniors and make sure they can thrive at any stage of life. These new apartment homes build on our other recent investments to be part of the solution.”

The community plans to break ground on the expansion in 2027, with construction slated to last 18 to 20 months. The project will encompass 92 apartment homes in two towers over a heated underground parking garage and amenities on the first floor.

Apartments will range between 1,000 and 1,900 square-feet with a range of floor plans. Overall design of the community will create a shared community feel with large windows and quick elevator access. Common areas include a gathering space and a fitness area in the new expansion.

Oakwood Village is working with longtime project partners Eppstein Uhen Architects as interior designer and Vogel Bros. Building Co. as the general contractor.

Smith Crossing plans fourth and final expansion project

Chicago-area senior living community Smith Crossing recently announced plans to build a $43.5 million, four-story expansion spanning 93,973 square-foot community that will add 36 apartments and common areas, according to a news release.

This marks the fourth and final expansion at the community that spans $163 million in overall investment, and bring the community’s total unit count to over 200 independent living residences.

Rebranding, expansion planned for Kentucky community

Louisville, Kentucky-based life plan community Wesley Manor Retirement Community announced plans to rename the property as Wesley Oaks Senior Living along with an expansion effort to meet rising demand, according to a news release.

The expansion will include multiple restaurant-style dining venues, a casual bistro, a social bar and lounge, alongside a community events space, creative arts and maker space, game room, a library and a music room. Alongside these new amenities will also be an expanded fitness center and group exercise studio and dog-washing stations.

“Our future is exciting because it is built upon 63 years of trust,” President and CEO Raymond A. Dickison said. “We have the opportunity to preserve everything people have come to value about this community while thoughtfully creating something even better for the future. Our name may be new, but our promise remains the same: to maintain a place, a culture, where people can live fully, feel secure, stay connected and truly feel at home.”

Construction: In Progress

Lyngblomsten, Wold Architects break ground on Minnesota expansion

Minnesota nonprofit senior living provider Lyngblomsten and design firm Wold Architects and Engineers announced the start of construction on a new mixed-use expansion at the Lyngblomsten at Lino Lakes campus in Lino Lakes, Minnesota, according to a news release.

The project will add a four-story building featuring 59 independent living lofts for adults 55 and older. Planned amenities include a fitness center, sauna, library and an indoor pickleball court. The development will also incorporate ground-floor commercial space to house retail and service businesses, including potential space for a sit-down restaurant.

“Wold is proud to continue our partnership with Lyngblomsten to create senior living environments that empower residents to remain independent and stay connected to their communities,” said Tu-Anh Bui Johnson, senior living practice leader at Wold. “This expansion reflects a thoughtful approach to design that prioritizes quality of life by bringing together modern residential spaces with supported opportunities for residents to build new relationships.”

The expansion marks the next phase of the 20-acre continuum-of-care campus, which originally opened in 2023 with independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. The new building is scheduled for completion in early 2028. Project partners also include Grand Real Estate Advisors, Weis Builders and Keegan Mulry House.

Construction: Completed

University Retirement Community, Pacific Retirement Services finish renovations in California

The University Retirement Community in partnership with parent organization Pacific Retirement Services recently celebrated the opening of The Vista, a $54 million expansion to grow the campus’ footprint to meet growing demand for senior living in Davis, California, according to a news release.

The expansion added a modernized, four-story residential building with 34 two-bedroom independent living apartments and seven single-story cottages. The Vista also includes resort-style rooftop amenities including pickleball courts, shaded dining and grill areas, fire pits with lounge seating, an outdoor fitness deck, an indoor yoga studio and a greenhouse.

“The opening of The Vista marks an exciting milestone for both Pacific Retirement Services and University Retirement Community,” said Sloan Bentley, CEO of Pacific Retirement Services. “This expansion reflects our investment in the future of the community and the residents we serve. From its thoughtful design to its exceptional rooftop amenities, The Vista creates opportunities for connection, independence and enjoyment every day. We are thrilled to bring this vision to life and to welcome residents into this exciting new chapter.”

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Construction: In Progress