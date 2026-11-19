After fending off a proxy fight from an activist investor last year, Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) has a new investor seeking changes within the company.

Carronade Capital declared in an SEC filing on Thursday the company’s ownership stake is now above 5%. The company’s filing noted its leaders are now pushing for changes for the nation’s second-largest operator that include a range of actions touching on capital allocation, management, the company’s board composition, communicating with other investors, M&A, a possible REIT conversion and the value of the company’s assets Brookdale’s stock has fallen from a peak value of $16.09 per share on June 30 to $8.73 as of Nov. 19, representing a decrease of 34% over the past six months. That gave Carronade the opportunity to purchase additional stocks, bringing it up to a 5.85% ownership stake, according to reporting from Reuters. In September, the activist investor held about 4% of Brookdale’s stock.

A Securities and Exchange Commission filing states Carronade “believe[s] there is a significant gap between the valuation implied by the current market price of the common stock and the intrinsic value of the issuer’s business and assets, relative to both public comparables and private market values.”

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Carronade’s filing states its leaders have discussed with Brookdale’s board of directorsthe possible changes.

A representative for Brookdale said the company was “focused on executing our five-point strategy to drive durable shareholder value and continue to make significant progress enhancing operations, building on our strong reputation for providing exceptional care and delivering on the compelling opportunity in the senior living industry.” Brookdale in 3Q26 grappled with soft-than-expected occupancy gains. Consolidated occupancy was 83.1%, below expectations for the peak summer selling season, and future performance could fall between the strong 2025 season and the weaker 2026 season, leadership said.

The recent disruption was attributed to internal disruption and economic uncertainty could be delaying older adults’ choices to transition to senior living.

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Carronade is a six-year-old hedge fund that invests $4.5 billion in assets, according to Reuters, with executives who previously worked at Elliott Investment Management.

This isn’t the first time Brookdale has dealt with activist investors. Last year, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based REIT had a months-long proxy fight with Ortelius Advisors, which stated Brookdale’s board and management team had “spearheaded the vast destruction of stockholder value, and must be held accountable.”

Brookdale eventually won that proxy fight after investors opted to vote in all eight of the REIT’s board of director nominees over those put forward by Ortelius.

Years before that, Brookdale previously grappled with another activist investor, Land & Buildings. In 2019, Land & Buildings pushed for Brookdale to split into an operating company and a REIT to change the “troubling status quo” the company was facing at the time.