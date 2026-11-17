Senior living demand is so hot it almost needs not be said. That hasn’t moved the needle much on the rate of new development so far.

In a nutshell, the senior living industry’s development slowdown has to do with the current state of community expenses and operating margins, according to a new analysis from Argentum and NIC MAP.

While average senior living occupancy and absorption have risen as the boomers grow older, the number of newly constructed units has not. Meanwhile, construction starts fell to just 10,000 units in 2025. That is “a divergence that demand-side data cannot explain, and one that has now persisted long enough that it no longer reads as a temporary pause,” the authors of the new report wrote.

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The senior living industry has spent two decades granting more visibility into demand, the residents moving into communities, current occupancy levels and rates.

“It has far less visibility into cost, what buildings spend, on what, and why that’s changed,” the report’s authors wrote. “That gap in visibility is the same gap standing between record demand and a supply response to match it, because the parties who’d finance new construction can only underwrite what they can see clearly, and right now, the expense side of the ledger is the harder half to see.”

Average senior living margins are currently 6.6 percentage points below where they were six years ago, While that’s an improvement compared to the 19.8 percentage point gap at the end of 2022, that gap is far from closed. According to the report, the average operator’s margins are leaving on the table about $3,800 in net operating income (NOI) per unit.

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Staffing costs represent the biggest piece of the expense pie, and are among the largest barriers to higher margins and therefore new development. Staffing costs have risen to an average revenue share of 48% in 2025, compared to 39% a decade prior. Rising resident acuity is likely a bigger driver of this trend than needing to increase staffing levels as occupancy rises, the report’s authors wrote.

At the same time, many communities have subsisted on occupancy gains in the last few years to grow NOI margins. But as average senior living occupancy crests 90% in most primary markets across the U.S., operators have run into a revenue growth ceiling as they fill substantially most of their communities’ beds.

Two communities with 93% occupancy can carry different financial profiles that can make or break whether new development projects pencil out, but that isn’t always apparent to lenders. The report notes how one community with a lean staffing model could clear a 30% margin, while another with the same occupancy rate but higher wages, more contract labor and older mechanical systems could clear an 18% margin.

“A picture built only from rate and occupancy will always look further along than the one a developer is pricing against, because it’s missing half the calculation, the half that decides whether construction financing closes,” the report’s authors wrote.

The way forward for senior living operators also lies in increasing revenue per unit. On a typical property with $58,000 in annual revenue per unit, closing the 6.6% NOI gap would require earning $3,800 more in NOI per unit. Those are dollars that could positively influence the amount a buyer spends to acquire a community.

Operators do have some options to expand the number of residents living on their campuses, like adding shared units or expanding onto available land. Future margin improvement hinges less on occupancy and more on operators’ ability to manage expenses, according to the report’s authors. But the prospect of new senior living development is not on or off, black or white; it’s nuanced and depends on local market conditions.

The report’s authors urged companies to consistently measure community revenue, expenses and NOI, and do it on a scale that reflects the number of senior living communities nationally. Operators that want to grow are should start with their local market, according to NIC MAP CEO Arick Morton.

“Understand demand and conditions where you already operate, then look at expansion opportunities in your existing portfolio, because adding capacity to a building you already own is usually easier to make work than building from the ground up,” he told Senior Housing News. “From there, it’s about finding the micro markets where supply, demand and construction costs line up well enough to clear the returns lenders and investors require. That’s the kind of analysis NIC MAP was built to do.”