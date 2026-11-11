Movers and Shakers: President, CEO Confirmed at UMC; Miami Jewish Health Names President 

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President, CEO Confirmed at United Methodist Communities

United Methodist Communities announced Bob Peterson has been appointed as president and CEO, effective Nov.11, 2026.

Peterson has served as the interim president and CEO since September following the departure of former leader Mark Lenhard, who is leading aging services organization Parker Health Group.

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Peterson has served with United Methodist Communities since 2019, where he joined as chief financial officer.

Miami Jewish Health names president

Miami Jewish Health has named Alan Goldsmith effective Jan. 1, 2027.

Goldsmith will succeed Jeffrey Freimark, who has served as the organization’s president and CEO for the past 18 years, according to a press release. Freimark will continue on as the organization’s CEO through August 2028.

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Goldsmith previously served as the organization’s executive vice president and chief operating and financial officer, working with Miami Jewish Health’s residential, long-term care, PACE, clinical service and operational leaders and teams, the release states.

Charter appoints leader

Charter Senior Living has appointed Joe Weisenburger as senior vice president of capital markets and business development.

He brings more than 30 years of experience to the position, and will “play a key role in expanding Charter’s capital partnerships and accelerating its strategic growth,” a press release states.

Most recently, Weisenburger served as vice president of capital markets and investments at Kisco Senior Living. He previously held leadership roles at LCS and spent more than two decades at Welltower, including serving as senior vice president of business development and investment officer, the release states.

Kendal affiliate appoints director of operations

Enso Village, a Kendal affiliate, appointed Andrew Badoud as director of operations.

In this role, Badoud will oversee operations, supporting the organization’s strategic goals and its mission to create a community centered on connection, purpose and belonging, according to a press release.

He brings 33 years of experience in operations, sales and marketing leadership across the senior living industry to the position, the release states.

Erickson promotes executive director

Erickson Senior Living has promoted Amy Sarro to executive director of Lantern Hill.

In this position, Sarro will oversee the management and operations of the 26-acre campus in New Providence, New Jersey, according to a press release.

She brings nearly 20 years of senior living leadership experience and “a deep commitment to resident-centered service,” according to the release. Most recently, she served as associate executive director at Brooksby Village.

LCS life plan community announces two hires

Brandon Wilde, a LCS life plan community in Evans, Georgia, has hired Gavin Locklear as its new executive director and Burke Lindquist as its new executive chef.

Locklear will oversee operations at Brandon Wilde and work closely with residents, team members, and community leadership, according to a press release. He brings over a decade of experience to the role.

Lindquist brings more than 20 years of culinary leadership, restaurant operations, hospitality and teaching experience to the position, according to the release. He has “led fine and casual dining restaurants, high-volume food service operations, banquets, room service and multiple food outlets while developing menus, training culinary teams and overseeing restaurant openings.”