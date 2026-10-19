Movers and Shakers: CopperWood Senior Living Announces First Hires; Continuum Hires, Promotes Directors  

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CopperWood Senior Living announces first hires

CopperWood Senior Living, a 214-residence luxury senior living community currently under development, announced its first three hires to build out its leadership team.

Kelly Adams has been named as founding general manager. She brings more than 30 years of senior living and long-term care leadership, and CopperWood will be her third new-community opening, according to a press release.

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Cindy Rader has been named director of community relations. She brings more than 35 years of healthcare business development experience, and most recently served as director of business development and community engagement for a regional in-home senior care provider, the release states.

Krista Monahan has been named director of sales and marketing. She brings 10 years of senior living sales leadership focused on growing occupancy and building referral partnerships. She was most recently regional director of sales for a multi-state senior living company, the release states.

Continuum Advisors hires, promotes two directors

Continuum Advisors, a national senior housing investment sales and advisory firm has hired David Rieth and promoted Courtney Clyde as directors.

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Rieth joins Continuum from Longview Senior Housing, a Blackstone senior housing portfolio company, where he helped oversee the asset management, financial analysis and divestment of more than $1 billion in senior housing communities nationwide, a press release states.

Clyde, who specializes in financial modeling, due diligence and investor marketing at Continuum Advisors, previously worked for Preferred Apartment Communities, a Blackstone portfolio company, where she gained firsthand transaction experience, the release states.

“Every single member of our team comes from an institutional background, and that is very deliberate,” Jay Jordan, co-founder of Continuum Advisors, said in the release. “We’ve built a deep bench of professionals with experience across major brokerage, investment and lending platforms.”

Resort-style Phoenix community appoints three leaders

Sagewood, a resort-style senior living community in North Phoenix, appointed three directors to enhance security, memory care and life care services.

Jeffrey Li, will be leading Sagewood’s safety measures as director of security. In his role, he will manage emergency response and preparedness, patrol operations, visitor management, resident safety, property surveillance, risk assessment and train security staff, according to a press release. He previously served with the Phoenix Police Department.

Sophia Toth has been appointed as the community’s memory care director. She will “oversee day-to-day operations of assisted living and memory care while ensuring residents receive high-quality, personalized care, “the release states. She joined Sagewood in 2024

Amy Bloomberg Corben is the community’s new director of community life services. She will “oversee more than 60 resident-led clubs and organizations, schedule community meetings, create community-wide events, activities, facilitate partnerships and continuously entertain over 500 independent living residents on a daily basis,” the release states. She previously ran her own event planning business for over 20 years.