Movers and Shakers: Brightview Bolsters Leadership with Two Partners; ASHA Announces Executive Board, Directors  

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Brightview adds two partners, bolsters leadership

Brightvew Senior Living named Steve Marker, who leads development, and Michael Rodgers, chief financial officer, as partners.

Marker and Rodgers join David Carliner, Doug Dollenberg, Jr., Marilynn Duker, Brian Engle, Jeff Hettleman and Arnie Richman as partners at the company, a press release states.

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The appointments “establish partner leadership across Brightview’s three strategic business pillars: development, financial services and operations,” according to the release.

ASHA announces executive board, directors

The American Seniors Housing Association has announced to announce new organizational appointments that were approved at its fall executive board meeting held on Oct. 21.

Executive board members include Matthew Whitlock, chief investment officer at Chiron REIT; Ryan Haller, chief development officer at Denton Floyd Real Estate; and Lindsay Gordon, executive vice president and head of senior housing, at National Healthcare Properties, according to a press release.

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In addition, ASHA welcomed the following directors: · Lori Colwell Jones, CEO at Trustwell Living, LLC; Joel Goldman, partner at Hanson Bridgett; · Courtney Nickels, managing director and chief operating officer of healthcare at Artemis Real Estate Partners; Kevin Nishimura, senior managing director at Artemis Real Estate Partners; Kristen Paris, vice president of ProMatura Group; Sarah Peerson, group head of specialty housing at Wells Fargo; Wayne Sanner, CEO and president of Silverado Senior Living; and Ryan Winter, chief financial officer at Sagora Senior Living, the release states.

Two elected to Vista Prairie board of directors

Vista Prairie Communities announced Barbara Klick and Bruce Bonnicksen have been appointed to its board of directors.

Klick is executive vice president of quality for Health Dimensions Group, where she “helps guide quality care and resident experience across managed senior care communities in multiple states,” a press release states. She previously served as CEO of Sholom Community Alliance, and is a former chair of the LeadingAge Minnesota Board and previously served on the Association of Jewish Aging Services Board.

Bonnicksen is senior principal gifts officer in Mayo Clinic’s Department of Development. He joined the organization in 2007, and has “served in several development leadership roles, connecting benefactors with health care priorities, mentoring development professionals and advancing nonprofit missions,” the release states.

Two SVPs hired at Allegro Living

Allegro Living has hired Jason Walthour as senior vice president of operations and Chris Mohrman as senior vice president of marketing and communications.

Walthour “brings extensive senior living operations experience with a strong track record of driving sales and occupancy growth, developing high-performing teams and delivering strong operational, clinical and customer service results,” a press release states. He previously served as a regional vice president for Atria Senior Living.

Mohrman brings more than 20 years of marketing leadership across senior living, SaaS technology and large-scale organizations, according to the release. He previously served as vice president of marketing at WelcomeHome.

InfraMed Properties brings on two leaders

InfraMed Properties has added Randy Ziegler has joined as vice president of asset management and operations and Michael Gochakowski has joined as director of acquisitions.

Ziegler brings 25 years of asset and property management experience, including 15 years managing national healthcare portfolios, a press release states. He most recently served as vice president of asset and property management at Sila Realty Trust, where he led national asset and property management strategy across a diversified healthcare portfolio, according to a press release.

Gochakowski brings more than eight years of experience in acquisitions and commercial brokerage, with a focus on institutional healthcare investments, according to the release. Most recently, he served as assistant vice president at Sila Realty Trust, where he led sourcing, underwriting and closing healthcare acquisitions.

The Terraces at Tuckerman Lane appoints medical director

The Terraces at Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda, Maryland, has appointed Dr. Daniyal Siddiqi as medical director.

In this role, Siddiqi will “facilitate convenient access to primary care for independent living residents, address complex medical needs among higher-acuity residents and oversee clinical care within the community’s Journeys Memory Care neighborhood,” a press release states.

Siddiqi is a board-certified internist with a broad clinical background spanning hospital medicine, telehospital care, long-term acute care, post-acute and skilled nursing and inpatient psychiatric medical management, the release states.