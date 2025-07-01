Movers and Shakers: Maplewood Announces Leadership Changes; 12 Oaks Welcomes CFO

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Maplewood Senior Living announces leadership changes

Maplewood Senior Living announced it has made a variety of promotions and appointments to its leadership team to support the company’s continued growth.

Jenna Anderson has been promoted to the newly created vice president of revenue growth and strategy. She brings over 20 years of experience to the role, and previously served as the chief marketing officer at Salmon Health and Retirement.

Sheridan Daniel has joined the company as vice president of operational excellence and brand standards. In his role, he will guide the strategic direction of culinary services, life enrichment programming, resident engagement and hospitality operation, according to a press release. He brings over 20 years of experience to the position and most recently served as various executive leadership roles at Atria Senior Living.

Adena McGowen has been promoted to corporate director of memory care for both Maplewood Senior Living and its Inspir branded communities. In her role, McGowen will provide clinical oversight and strategic guidance for the company’s memory care programs, the release states. She brings more than 15 years of experience to the role and has been with Maplewood since 2017.

Lauren Stowell has been promoted to senior executive director. In her new role, Stowell will oversee operations at Maplewood at Danbury and Maplewood at Newtown, in addition to continuing her leadership at Stony Hill, the release states. She has been with Maplewood since 2018.

12 Oaks welcomes CFO

12 Oaks Senior Living announced it has appointed Elliott Westerman as its chief financial officer effective June 26.

In his role, Westerman will “oversee all aspects of financial management, including financial planning and analysis, capital structure strategy, performance optimization and technology integration,” according to a press release.

Westerman brings more than 20 years of experience to the position. Prior to joining 12 Oaks, he served as the CFO and principal at Onelife Senior Living where led financial operations, mergers and acquisitions analysis, system upgrades and multi-year forecasting initiatives, the release states. He has also been a CFO at Highgate Senior Living, The Hearthstone and Stafford Health Services.

Nobi appoints two senior living veterans

Nobi, an AI-focused smart light for fall detection company, announced it has made two leadership appointments in Shelley Esden as chief operating officer and Kim Lody as chair of the board of directors.

In her role, Esden will oversee daily operations and lead implementation across communities, according to a press release. She brings more than 25 years of experience to the position and has held executive roles in national and regional operators, the release states.

As the board chair, Lody will guide the company’s board governance and long-term U.S. strategy, according to the release. She brings more than 30 years of executive leadership across healthcare services, medtech and senior housing real estate.