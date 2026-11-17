The NexCore Group and MetLife Investment Management are launching a new co-investment venture with eyes on a sizable senior living development pipeline.

The initial portfolio includes of senior living communities in operation and under development valued at $1.3 billion, with the new partnership providing equity alongside NexCore’s existing growth efforts. The new co-investment vehicle will help NexCore deploy its own capital more effectively and push projects ahead in its development pipeline, which NexCore believes could total $3 billion in the next three years.

The new co-investment structure will dovetail with NexCore’s existing and prospective limited partnership (LP) capital relationships to grow access to equity, rather than replacing these relationships, according to a news release regarding the partnership.

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This overall effort is underpinned by strong demand for senior living development with the onset of the “largest and wealthiest generation” of older adults, the baby boomer cohort. NexCore is a vertically integrated company that controls every facet of a community’s life cycle, from site selection and design through construction, lease-up and ongoing daily operations.

MetLife Investment Management is the institutional asset management business of MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET), with roughly $723.4 billion in assets under management as of September 2026.

BlackBirch Capital was the strategic advisor to NexCore in setting up the co-investment vehicle and arranged the venture with MetLife. SCR Partners served as the financial communications advisor to NexCore in facilitating this arrangement.

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NexCore is no stranger to senior living development, having worked on multiple projects focusing on independent living, assisted living and memory care in partnership with Experience Senior Living.