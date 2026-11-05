In the Pipeline: Erickson Hits Milestone in Florida; Harbert Management, Harrison Street Form Development Partnership

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Construction: Planned

Harrison Street, Harbert Management form development partnership

Harrison Street Asset Management and Harbert Management Corporation have announced a development partnership for two new senior living communities in California and Maryland.

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The joint venture will lead to the development of two communities in Pasadena, California and Potomac, Maryland.

The Palmer in Pasadena and The Belle Mare in Potomac will span 80 units and 94 units, respectively.

With projects already underway in Irvine and Dublin, California and Dallas, it brings Harbert’s active construction portfolio to over 800 units.

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Construction financing for the projects is provided by PNC Bank.

“Pasadena and Potomac will be benchmark assets in our portfolio of luxury, Class A communities,” said Patrick McGonigle, CEO of Harbert South Bay. “We are excited to begin construction on both projects, alongside a great partner in Harrison Street, as we continue to deliver distinctive communities designed to meet demand in attractive, supply-constrained markets.”

Harbert South Bay is partnering with Momentum Senior Living on all projects within its portfolio.

The company also has plans for additional construction in Walnut Creek, California, San Francisco, San Diego and Newton, Massachusetts.

Construction: In Progress

Erickson Senior Living opens sales center in Florida

Senior living provider Erickson Senior LIving recently opened a sales and information center for the future Ava Lakes continuing care retirement community in Boynton Beach, Florida.

The community is expected to open in late 2029 and serve as the company’s third managed community in Florida. The first phase of Ava Lakes will feature 273 independent living residences.

Planned amenities include multiple indoor and outdoor dining venues, outdoor pool, fitness center, on-site medical center, indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, theater, nature preserve and walking paths.

The community will include storm-resiliency features to help keep residents safe during severe weather and power outages. The residential buildings will be built with reinforced concrete and include hurricane-resistant windows to withstand severe weather conditions.

Within each unit, backup power will help keep things like air conditioning, hot water, refrigeration and two outlets operating in the event of power outages.

“We remain focused on developing communities that meet the evolving needs of older adults seeking an active, engaged retirement lifestyle,” said Erickson Senior Living CEO Alan Butler. “Our continued investment reflects the strong demand we’re seeing and our commitment to expanding access to the Erickson Senior Living experience in new markets.”

Chicago-area community starts on villas expansion project

Nonprofit life plan community Plymouth Place in La Grange Park, Illinois announced the start of construction on a villas project to expand independent living access on the campus.

The expansion will add 38 new independent living villas through development expertise by Plante Moran Living Forward, AG Architecture, Hitchcock Design Group, Pepper Construction and Solutions Advisors serving as project partners.

Construction: Completed

Affordable senior housing community open near Chicago

Leyden Senior Apartments, an affordable senior housing property in Franklin Park, Illinois, is now open.

The community includes a four-story building with 80 units of independent living. The property is owned by Leyden Apartments and designed by Weese Langley Klein Architects. Construction was handled by F.H. Paschen with developer Evergreen Real Estate Group.

Leyden Senior Apartments includes a community room, kitchen, fitness center, a lounge area, laundry rooms on each level and a patio. On-site parking is also accessible for residents and visitors.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Construction: In Progress