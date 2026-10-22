In the Pipeline: Goodwin Living Starts on $360M Development; Latest Margaritaville Plan Underway

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Construction: Planned

Developer plans new affordable senior housing property in Pennsylvania

New Jersey-based developer Walters recently announced the start of construction on a new affordable senior housing property in Paoli, Pennsylvania, according to a news release.

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Cornerstone at Willistown will bring 57, one-bedroom units of affordable housing for older adults in a three-story construction. Apartments include in-unit laundry, kitchens and window blinds.

On-site amenities include elevators, multipurpose clubhouse, fitness center, computer workstations and on-site parking.

Father Joe’s Villages starts predevelopment on new affordable property in California

San Diego-based community services provider Father Joe’s Villages announced it is replacing its homeless shelter with three residential towers in San Diego that will add more than 500 homes, 130 of them for older adults.

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Qualcomm co-founder Irwin Jacobs donated $50 million over five years to get the project started, and the gift covers a sixth of the estimated costs and covers predevelopment and construction deposits.

Construction: In Progress

Minto Communities starts site development on next Latitude Margaritaville

Minto Communities USA announced it had successfully closed on a 1,318-acre site in Texas City, Texas for the future site of Latitude Margaritaville Galveston Bay, the first Margaritaville active adult community in Texas and Minto’s first property in the Houston area.

Site development for the future community that will include 3,500 residences is underway and include single-family, villas and cottage homes.

Latitude Margaritaville Galveston Bay is slated to open a sales center and model park in early 2028.

The land acquisition follows local municipal approvals for the planned unit development and development agreement for the property. Latitude Margaritaville communities are developed by Minto Communities USA through a license from Margaritaville.

Amenities include a town square, fitness center, multiple dining venues, theater, pool, poolside bar, tennis court, pickleball court and bocce ball court, along with a dog park and pet spa.

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound in Panama City Beach, Florida, is also currently under development through a joint venture with the St. Joe Company.

Goodwin Living starts construction on life plan community in Virginia

Nonprofit senior living provider Goodwin Living has started construction on its latest life plan community development in Alexandria, Virginia, according to a news release.

Goodwin House Seminary Road is a $360 million development and is projected to open in 2029. The community also reached 100% occupancy via pre-sales earlier this month, highlighting the region’s strong demand for senior living.

The community will add 257 residences, including 217 independent living residences, 16 assisted living residences and 24 small home skilled nursing and memory care residences. Goodwin House Seminary Road will be located within the same complex as The View Alexandria by Goodwin Living.

The shared campus will serve as a place for “housing, wellness, dining, programming and multiple levels of care” through biophilic design with the towers to create a space for an urban arboretum. Seven one-bedroom residences at Goodwin House Seminary Road will be offered at reduced rates through an affordable housing plan developed in partnership with City of Alexandria officials.

Amenities will include an outdoor terrace, rooftop green space, an indoor saltwater pool, fitness center, indoor athletic courts, arts studio, multiple dining venues and pet-friendly services. Clark Construction is the general contractor on the project.

Construction: Completed

MGL Partners opens affordable senior housing property in Colorado

Denver-based developer MGL Partners announced the opening of Iliff Terrace, a new affordable housing community for those 62 and older in Denver, according to a news release.

The four-story community includes 50 affordable apartments for older adults 62 and older earning between 30% to 80% of the area median income. Iliff Terrace includes 50, one-bedroom and six two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, Energy Star appliances, countertops and large closets.

Shared amenities include a community room, fitness room, community garden and a sky lounge with mountain views and access to a fourth-floor deck.

The all-electric building includes energy efficient systems and universal design principles including ADA requirements along with free Wi-Fi. In partnership with Eaton Senior Communities, a part-time service coordinator will connect residents with local resources and support services, while also developing programming that can help older adults maintain their independence and health.

Partners on the project include Santulan Architecture, BC BUilders, property manager Silva Management Partners and services coordinated by Eaton Senior Communities.

Ciel Senior Living opens Arkansas community

Senior living provider Ciel Senior Living recently announced the opening of a new property, Meadowview of Fayetteville, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to a news release.

The community brings a “fresh approach” combining hospitality, intentional design and engaging lifestyle offerings for older adults in independent living and assisted living.

“Opening the doors to Meadowview of Fayetteville is about so much more than opening a new community – it’s about welcoming people home and delivering on the vision we set out to create from the very beginning,” said Alexis Martini, President & COO of Ciel Senior Living. “Our goal is to create an environment where residents don’t simply live, but continue to grow, build relationships, pursue the things they enjoy and feel a true sense of belonging. Now, the most meaningful chapter begins as our residents make Meadowview their home.”

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Construction: In Progress