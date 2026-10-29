In the Pipeline: Galerie Advances Next Corso Community; Evergreen Completes Latest Affordable Project

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Construction: Planned

Latest Galerie Living Corso project advances in Virginia

Plans to bring a luxury continuing care retirement community (CCRC) to Tysons, Virginia advanced earlier this week after a Fairfax County planning commission recommended the project for approval, according to news site FFX NOW.

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The Galerie Living plan for Corso Residences Tysons development will now head before the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for final review of the five-acre site. Corso Tysons calls for 427 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care. Amenities at the site include a theater, multiple restaurants and retails outlets that will be accessible to the public.

Galerie Living currently oversees Corso-brand luxury senior living properties in Atlanta, Chevy Chase, Maryland, and an in-progress development near Atlanta known as Corso Druid Hills that will transform the former 42-acre Briarcliff property. Galerie Development is also currently underway with an expansion project at the Atlanta community that is projected to open in early 2028, according to the Corso Residences website.

Miami area senior living project announced

LVS Naranja LLC, Gallo Herbert Architecture and Centennial Management Corp. have partnered on a new senior living development in Miami Lakes, Florida, according to news site Florida YIMBY.

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Redland Crossing Senior Living calls for 71 apartments on a 0.79-acre site with all units designated for affordable senior housing. The project calls for one- and two-bedroom layouts with common areas including a clubhouse, fitness center and shared parking spaces.

Construction: Completed

New affordable independent living project to open near Chicago

Leyden Senior Apartments, a new affordable independent living community, is set to open in Franklin Park, Illinois, according to a news release.

The community is under development by the Evergreen Real Estate Group and will include 72 one-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units designed for older adults 62 and above with income at or below 60% of the area median income.

In-unit amenities include open floor plans, new Energy Star appliances, designer kitchens and cabinets, window blinds, individually controlled heat and air conditioning units, digital cable TVs, intercom entryways and included utilities.

On-site shared amenities include on-site management assistance, an on-call maintenance team, secure building access, security cameras, on-site parking, a community room, laundry rooms on each floor, fitness center, tenant storage, outdoor garden area and access to bus services.

Renovation completed at THe Terrace at Phoebe

DesignPoint Interior Architecture recently announced the completion of a renovation and redesign of a 6,700 square-foot space at The Terrace at Phoebe in Allentown, Pennsylvania, according to a news release.

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The redesign and renovation overhauled a dark, underutilized lower-level space into a “light-filled destination” that will support resident social connection, physical health, cognitive engagement and emotional wellness.

The middle market senior living property offers a continuum of care. The redesigned level includes a community room for campus events and connects with an adjoining activity room. The new space also includes a new fitness room for older adults. An open Social Lab will encourage social connection and a welcoming lobby and corridor improve access to the space for residents, staff and visitors.

In the redesign, planners added enlarged windows and a new secondary entrance to bring the lower level to life. A crawl space in the redesign was excavated and expanded the usable footprint of the space for storage, maintenance and utility function without changing the overall building footprint.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Construction: In Progress