Movers and Shakers: Buckner Appoints VP of Sales, Marketing; Charter Welcomes VP of Health, Wellness

Plante Moran Living Forward welcomes three executives

Plante Moran Living Forward, the senior living development advisory division of real estate firm Plante Moran Realpoint, welcomed three new executives to its team in Matt Pyles, Jennifer Vasil and Tim Moran.

Pyles joins the team as principal and will lead the firm’s senior living development advisory service line, bringing more than 20 years of experience to the position, according to a press release. He previously served as senior vice president of capital planning at a large multi-state senior care organization.

Vasil has joined as senior vice president, and will “support the senior living sector with operational, reimbursement and clinical consulting for clients.” She is a former regional director of operations for a healthcare management group.

Moran joins as the vice president of the project management team where he will “leverage his more than 20 years of experience in design, construction and finance to help clients plan and manage their large construction, renovation and expansion programs.” He was previously a preconstruction executive for a large minority-owned contractor.

Buckner appoints VP of sales, marketing

Buckner Retirement Services announced Alyssa Adam has been promoted to the company’s vice president of sales and marketing, effective April 27.

In her role, Adam will lead the Buckner Retirement Services sales and marketing organization and report to Ken Robbins, senior vice president for Buckner Retirement Services, according to a press release.

Adam joined Buckner Retirement Services in 2024 as senior director of sales, and has more than 15 years of experience in the industry. She previously served as the chief marketing officer at The Legacy Senior Communities, and she also held sales leadership positions at Methodist Retirement Communities, Asbury Communities and Greystone Communities.

Charter welcomes VP of health, wellness

Charter Senior Living has welcomed Kandice Alcorn as its vice president of health and wellness.

Alcorn made the announcement in a LinkedIn post on April 16.

Alcorn previously served as chief operations and clinical officer for Frontier Management, alongside founding KRA Consulting Services, LLC.

SLR Healthcare ABL adds two directors

Financing solution company SLR Healthcare ABL announced it has brought on Morgan Hansen and Leila Pahlavan as directors of its business development team.

A press release states Hansen will be leading new deal originations in the Southeast region and Pahlavan will focus on new deal originations in the Southwest.

Hansen brings more than 10 years of experience to the position, and previously served as the vice president of regional sales for Bayview Funding.

Pahlavan has over 16 years of commercial banking experience and most recently served as vice president, business development officer in healthcare at Citibank.