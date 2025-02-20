In the Pipeline: Belmont Village Opens Latest California Community; Maplewood Completes Inspir Embassy Row in D.C. 

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

In the Pipeline is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards, an annual competition that recognizes cutting-edge design, excellence, and innovation in senior living.

Construction: Planned

Affordable, mixed-use development planned in California

An innovative, affordable senior living and mixed-use development was recently announced in Long Beach, California.

Advertisement

The Studio One Eleven: MLK + PCH is a four-story building that includes 67 units, with 34 of those units designated for older adults experiencing homelessness.

Studio One Eleven: MLK + PCH

The project transforms a vacant lot and former automotive garage into a mixed-use community to bring affordable senior housing on the upper floors with the ground floor to be used as a multi-purpose space for a nonprofit partner and businesses. Other first-floor areas include a lobby, lounge and bike storage.

The project is inspired by art deco and modern style of the nearby Long Beach City College and Long Beach Polytechnic High School, according to the project’s website.

Advertisement

A portion of the property is also designated for a courtyard and community gardens with an additional outdoor, covered communal workspace. The on-site kitchen will also be available for cooking classes.

Construction: In Progress

Morning Pointe Senior Living continues renovation effort in Kentucky

Morning Pointe Senior Living is well-underway with its $2.5 million renovation of the Morning Pointe of Owensboro community in Owensboro, Tennessee.

Renovations at the community are nearly complete and include a range of care coordination and physical plant upgrades.

Physical plant upgrades included new paint and artwork, new flooring, furniture and cabinets with an updated nurses station. Other additions included new kitchen equipment and window treatments.

Construction: Completed

Belmont Village Senior Living opens latest California community

Belmont Village Senior Living recently opened Belmont Village San Ramon, marking the fifth community in the San Francisco Bay area and 16th property in California.

The project was developed in partnership with Sunset Development and is located in the Bishop Ranch neighborhood in San Ramon. The community includes 177 apartments across multiple floorplans with independent living, assisted living and memory care.

“The opening of Belmont Village San Ramon is a testament to our mission to create vibrant, supportive communities where seniors not only receive best-in-class care but truly feel at home,” said Belmont Village CEO Patricia Will. “We’re excited to be part of the Bishop Ranch evolution through our collaboration with Sunset Development. Our residents will benefit from Belmont’s thoughtful design and rich programs wrapped in beautiful outdoor spaces and steps from premier dining, entertainment and retail.”

The community offers a fitness center, screening room, sports lounge, creative arts studio, library, salon, swimming pool, bocce ball court, putting greens, garden, yoga lawn, rooftop terraces, and a dog park. The Belmont Village community is the first senior living community included in the $5 billion mixed-use development that spans nearly 600 acres.

Maplewood Senior Living, OHI celebrates opening in D.C.

Maplewood Senior Living and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) recently celebrated the grand opening for the latest Inspir community, Inspir Embassy Row in Washington, D.C. in the former Fairfax at Embassy Row building.

The adaptive reuse project, located close to the Dupont Circle Metro in D.C., was led by architects Beyer Blinder and Belle. The effort culminated in adding 174 units with multiple floorplans including premium and modern finishes with smart home technology appliances.

Maplewood Senior Living

“The opening of Inspīr Embassy Row represents an exciting chapter in our mission to redefine senior living,” said Maplewood Senior Living Co-CEO Tom Gaston. “We are proud to bring our transformative vision of luxury, wellness, and care to Washington, D.C., a city steeped in history and culture. At Inspīr, we continuously strive to exceed expectations by creating communities that honor the past while embracing innovation to deliver an unparalleled living experience.”

Renovation of historic San Antonio property refreshes affordable senior living options

CREO recently announced the completion of a revitalization project of the Plaza Hotel building that was converted to senior housing in 1966.

The restoration project for Granada Homes “breathes new life” into the landmark building, and aims to create modern and affordable senior housing options in downtown San Antonio.

CREO

CREO restored the grand lobby, library and communal areas while also updating residential units to improve accessibility and comfort. New amenities were also added including a business center, chapel, community center and outdoor terrace, according to a news release regarding the project.

An important part of the project included uncovering original window openings to bring in more natural light and exterior upgrades were under review of the San Antonio Office of Historic Preservation and the Texas Historical Association to maintain “historical integrity.”

Units are reserved for those 62 and older.

Kendal affiliate completes memory care project

Barclay Friends, a Kendal affiliate, recently announced the opening of new memory care apartments in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The addition to the community includes 24 new memory care apartments, adding onto the existing residential, personal care and skilled nursing offerings on-site.

“These residences will allow us the opportunity to meet the needs of residents and the West Chester community as a whole,” Barclay Friends CEO Maria Santangelo said in a news release.

The private apartments are built around comfort and security for residents with living rooms, activity rooms, library, kitchen, dining room, laundry and patios with a private garden.

Cedarhurst Senior Living moves in residents to latest community early

Cedarhurst Senior Living recently announced its latest development, Cedarhurst of Newburgh in Newburgh, Indiana, is set to welcome its first residents earlier than expected, according to a news release regarding the project.

The community offers assisted living and memory care spanning 73,000 square-feet on a nearly 9-acre property. The building includes 56 assisted living apartments and 28 memory care suites with modern finishes and access to amenities.

Cedarhurst Senior Living

“Cedarhurst of Newburgh embodies this commitment by offering a thoughtfully designed environment that fosters connection, independence, and well-being,” Cedarhurst Senior Living President Almir Sajtovic said in a news release.

On-site amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio and chef-prepared dining offerings.

New luxury community opens in Massachusetts

A new luxury senior living community recently opened in Weymouth, Massachusetts as part of an independent living project by architecture and design firm Meyer developed and built by Elksy Development.

The new, 154,962 square-foot property, known as Cornerstone of Weymouth, is located 15 miles south of Boston and includes 147 units with a variety of floorplans. Sixty-percent of units include exterior balconies. Community amenities include three dining venues, coffee bar, pub, theater, game room, library, multipurpose space and a salon.

Cornerstone of Weymouth / Meyer

The site includes a pocket park to serve as the area’s focal point with outdoor amenities including a walking path, fire pit, pickleball court, bocce court, grills and gardening beds.

FF+E provided interior design services for the three-story community.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned