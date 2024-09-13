In the Pipeline: Ebenezer Unveils First Co-Op Development; Charter Senior Living Hits Construction Milestone

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Brightview Senior Living community planned as part of mixed-use development in New Jersey

A recent decision by a New Jersey planning board has moved forward a mixed-use development plan to include a Tim Horton’s coffee shop alongside a senior living community operated by Brightview Senior Living, according to news outlet TAPinto Mount Laurel.

The $47 million senior living component of the 10-acre mixed-use development will include a 175-unit assisted living community, and the project is being developed by Delco Development.

A variance request to add a drive-through component to the Tim Horton’s location was recently approved by the planning board, the article states, with the senior living community to be built prior to construction of the popular coffee chain.

Earlier this year, SHN caught up with Charter CEO Keven Bennema to discuss the company’s “calculated” growth strategy following a swath of portfolio acquisitions and development.

​​Luxury senior living development by Dominion progresses

A luxury senior living development in Mountain Brook was recently approved to build a luxury community at the site of a dermatology business. according to the news outlet Village Living Online.

The community’s overall unit count was reduced by four units to settle at 162 units with 98 for independent living, 32 for assisted living and 32 for memory care, according to the article.

The recent approval comes after site requirements forced modifications to the original proposal with units starting at $7,000 per month.

Construction: In Progress

Ebenzer breaks ground on senior living cooperative

Senior living provider Ebenezer recently broke ground on construction of Estoria Lakeville, a new senior living cooperative development, marking the company’s first co-op effort.

Ebenezer will manage the community once it opens in late 2025. The community includes 89 member-owned homes with various floor plans and is the “brainchild” of a partnership between Ebenezer, Frana Companies and RSP Architects.

Construction on the community is expected to run between 14 to 16 months, and to-date, 60% of homes are currently pre-sold, according to a news release regarding the development.

Members of a co-op home share a “divided interest” in the development and members elect a board to guide decision making at the community. The board will also be supported and overseen by Ebenezer staff and the Homeowners Association Property Management division, the release states.

Charter Senior Living cuts ribbon on Wisconsin community

Charter Senior Living held a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week for the construction milestone at its West Bend, Wisconsin senior living community, according to news outlet GM Today.

The community includes 114 residences broken down by 50 independent living units, 44 assisted living units and 20 memory care units, with an anticipated opening in the fall of next year, according to the article.

Construction: Completed

Lockwood Companies opens Michigan community

Developer and management firm Lockwood Companies recently announced the opening of the Lockwood of Ann Arbor, a new senior living community in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The community includes 154 independent living units with 65 units designated for affordable housing and income-restricted units to address housing affordability needs in the area.

The community offers a commercial kitchen, dining area, game room, arts and crafts room, barber shop, salon, movie room and fitness center. Layouts for units include one-and-two-bedrooms with private balconies or patios.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

A proposal for a 55-plus age-restricted community developed by The Real McCoy Companies was recently approved.

A $650 million mixed-use project that includes a future senior living community is set to welcome other tenants ahead of senior living construction.

New memory care communities announced in Kansas.

Andev Group LLC plans to build a 118-unit senior living community in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Construction: In Progress

An affordable senior housing development will add over 100 apartments in California.