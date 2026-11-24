Nonprofit senior living provider Embrace Living Communities is continuing on its mission to provide affordable senior housing to older adults through new growth via acquisitions and renovation projects.

The Chicago-based provider operates 30 affordable communities for older adults and people with disabilities spanning 2,100 units, owning and operating 28 communities and serving as property manager for two. Its portfolio includes 11 communities in Chicago, with 25 total in Illinois, three in Florida and two in Missouri.

Embrace Living Communities recently became the property manager for a community in Tinley Park, Illinois, and is in the process of closing an acquisition in Woodstock, Illinois. The provider focuses on providing affordable living options for older adults and people with disabilities in communities ranging from 24 to 150 units.

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“We’re continually looking at properties,” CEO Wayne Foley told Senior Housing News. “We’ve got a few on our radar that we’re looking at, and we’re definitely in acquisition mode.”

The current environment for nonprofit, affordable senior housing providers is a “mixed bag” of both challenges and opportunities, with “a lot” of properties available for potential acquisition while factors like higher financing costs were making development more difficult, Foley said.

He described Embrace Living Communities’ approach to growth as conservative, and leaders evaluate opportunities on a regular basis to determine if future acquisitions could fit into the company’s existing portfolio.

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“We say that we are a not-for-profit, but we’re also not for a loss and we don’t want to make a bad deal,” Foley said. “You make too many bad deals, you cannot continue operating.”

The organization looks for acquisitions within or near markets where it has an established presence. Embrace Living Communities properties are all independent living communities with activities and services available to residents, something Foley said was “very important” in providing quality senior living options for older adults.

“There are a lot of properties for sale, so I definitely see, you know, growth in our future,” Foley said.

This focus on growth stems from the fact that all the organization’s properties are maintaining extensive waiting lists, some of those waiting lists spanning “several years” as they “just keep getting bigger and bigger,” Foley added.

Interest rates and increased financing costs remain a barrier to funding significant growth, Foley noted. The nonprofit provider seeks state and federal funding when possible, but these avenues for public dollars have “limited resources” amid high competition for public aid.

The biggest challenge Foley sees rests in the lack of availability of affordable senior housing nationwide, noting that as a Section 8 housing provider, the organization is at the whim of state and federal funding allocations.

“Until money frees up or is allocated to that, we’re pretty much hamstrung, and we have to figure out a way to do more with less and bear the costs internally,” Foley said.

Affordability of senior living is a top issue for Foley, and he noted that the current gap between those able to afford private-pay senior living and those who must wait for access to subsidized affordable housing will only continue to grow.

Since 2022, Embrace Living Communities has completed four renovation projects encompassing 12 communities most in need of repositioning or rehabilitation. Another renovation project is planned, and if that effort is successful, Foley said he expects other opportunities to modernize and “freshen up” some of the organization’s older communities.

Renovation projects are “complete” overhauls of the communities, adding things like new flooring, cabinets and appliances while also updating common areas and shared spaces for residents.

Priorities for the organization include building up its financial reserves to cover future renovation projects while evaluating acquisition opportunities, Foley said.

“Residents love them and the residents have told us that they feel like they’re living in a brand-new community when we complete a renovation,” Foley added. “It’s more than cosmetic; we’re bringing it all up to date.”

Priorities in 2027 include focusing on improving staffing conditions and fostering better communication between communities, alongside evaluating cost-of-living wage increases and merit-based wage increases. A wave of retirements this year from the company’s original senior housing business, which was launched in 1980, is forcing leadership to find new staff to take their places in the organizational chart.

“Happier employees equals happier residents,” Foley said.

Looking ahead, Foley said he wants to see legislative action at both the state and federal levels to provide direct assistance, tax breaks or additional resources to affordable housing providers, with affordability shaping the coming years for the senior living sector, nonprofit and private-pay.

“I think the country is going to have to realize that something’s got to give here and give more help to this space,” Foley said.