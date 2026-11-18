Transactions

Chicago Pacific Founders completes $61.5M sale

Cushman & Wakefield advised Chicago Pacific Founders on its $61.5 million sale of The Summit of Lakewood Ranch.

The community was acquired by LTC Properties, Inc., who retained Grace Management as the operator, a press release states.

The 108,841-square-foot community consists of assisted living and memory care residences and was built in 2016, according to the release.

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SRI assumes management of 64th community

SRI Management has taken over the operations of Eden Terrace of Spartanburg, a 111-unit assisted living and memory care community in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

This marks SRI’s third addition in South Carolina since August, a press release states.

SRI now operates 64 communities nationwide.

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Brookhaven Manor sold for $26M

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) announced the sale of Brookhaven Manor, a 134-unit independent living community in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for $26 million.

The community was built in 1988 near the University of Michigan and Michigan Health, and it was renovated in 2015, according to a press release.

“Brookhaven Manor has established a strong market identity in a submarket with limited new seniors housing supply,” Jim Knapp, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Detroit office, said in the release.

Michigan nonprofit offloads Minnesota community

Blueprint facilitated the sale of Timberdale Trace, a 43-unit assisted living and memory care community located in Owatonna, Minnesota on behalf of Michigan nonprofit American Eagle LifeCare Corporation.

The community was built in 1996 and “consists of 19 assisted living units and 24 memory care units across two separate, adjacent buildings located on the same parcel,” according to a press release.

A regional owner-operator with a local presence seeking to strategically grow its seniors housing portfolio was ultimately selected as the buyer, according to the release.

Revel Spokane sold to national operator

JLL Capital Markets arranged the sale of Revel Spokane, a 143,394-square-foot independent living community in Spokane, Washington.

JLL represented the seller, The Wolff Company, in the sale to a national owner-operator, according to a press release.

JLL’s National Senior Housing team was led by Director Dean Ferris, Senior Managing Directors Jay Wagner and Aaron Rosenzweig, along with Senior Director Dan Baker, the release states.

Berkadia announces Class A sale

Berkadia successfully sold a Class-A senior living community in southwest Florida.

The community offers 136 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care services, a press release states.

Senior Managing Directors Ross Sanders, Dave Fasano, Cody Tremper and Mike Garbers of Berkadia Seniors Housing & Healthcare closed the sale transaction on behalf of a Maryland-based private equity investment firm, according to the release.

Local operator sells assisted living, memory care community

Blueprint facilitated the sale of Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville, Virginia.

The community was built and managed by a local operator before the owners ultimately opted to step back, according to a press release.

The community was sold to “an experienced private investor group comprised of the affiliates of Logos Living Capital, partnered with one of Logos’ strategic operating partners, Viva Senior Living,” the release states.

San Antonio community under new ownership

Blueprint was involved in the sale of an assisted living and memory care community located in San Antonio, Texas.

The community was built in 1996 and had climbed to nearly 90% occupancy at the time of marketing, according to a press release.

A San Antonio-based owner-operator and repeat customer of Blueprint was selected as the buyer of the community, the releaes states.

Financings

Coastal State Bank closes $9.9M refinance loan

Coastal State Bank announced it closed a $9.9 million loan to refinance an assisted living and memory care community in Collierville, Tennessee.

The loan was closed on behalf of Winter Park, Florida-based private equity company, according to a press release.

Proceeds were used to refinance the indebtedness on a 99-unit community.

Partnerships

Encore Wellness and Resort Lifestyle Communities Partner

Encore Wellness, a senior health and wellness solutions company, and Resort Lifestyle Communities have partnered to deploy a digital platform.

Called “Wellness Everywhere,” the initiative is “designed to combat ‘social frailty,’ mitigate isolation and provide unprecedented access to holistic health programming for older adults,” according to a press release.

The platform will be deployed across RLC’s 62 nationwide locations, including three centers in Las Vegas, the release states.