Dial Senior Living and The Waters Senior Living have merged into one company.

The combined company, operating under Dial Senior Living’s name, has a combined portfolio of 39 communities, more than 5,000 residences and 3,400 team members across eight states, according to a press release.

“This integration brings together the talent, experience and resources of two highly respected senior living organizations,” Ted Lowndes, president of Dial Senior Living, said in the release. “With an expanded geographic presence and a unified leadership team, we’re well positioned to strengthen our operations, deepen relationships with existing partners and pursue new management opportunities through strategic partnerships.”

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Following the merger, the two companies have “aligned leadership, operations and support functions across the expanded portfolio,” drawing on the experiences between both teams, the press release noted.

The move cements Dial’s growth plans in 2026, and is nearing its goal of having 40 communities by the end of the year.

Dial entered the senior living sector in the 1990s, and it previously focused on development and leasing communities to third party managers. Last year, the operator invested $10 million on capital expenditure projects to maintain its portfolio and keep it competitive and is leaning more into independent living operations.

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The Waters was founded in 2001, and “established a strong presence in Minnesota and Wisconsin,” according to the release.

“Our greatest strength has always been our people,” Lowndes said in the release. “The experience and perspectives of both teams are essential to our success. As we move forward, our priority is to elevate the service and hospitality that enrich the lives of our residents while creating meaningful opportunities for our team members to grow.”