Ebenzer to Enter South Dakota With Acquisition of HME Care, Management of 8 Communities

Nonprofit senior living provider Ebenezer is acquiring HME Care and taking on management of an eight-community portfolio in South Dakota starting early next year.

Ebenezer Management Services, Ebenezer’s senior living management company, will take on the eight communities, known as Peaceful Pines, in February of next year. This week, Ebenezer publicized the agreement to acquire the South Dakota-based senior living management company from HME Companies.

On Wednesday, Ebenezer President and CEO Brett K. Anderson said the acquisition fits into the organization’s plans to grow regionally in the Midwest.

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“What stood out to us about HME Care was the commitment they’ve made to their residents, employees and communities,” Anderson told Senior Housing News. “They’ve built something really meaningful across their eight Peaceful Pines communities, and we see a lot of alignment between their approach and ours.”

This plays into Ebenezer’s plans to achieve “thoughtful, strategic growth” in 2026 and builds off HME Care’s relationship and reputation in South Dakota, Anderson said.

In the months ahead, Anderson said the organization’s top priority is creating a “smooth” transition for Peaceful Pines residents, families and staff. Anderson and other leaders continue to meet with these stakeholders to support employee onboarding, maintain staff benefits and find things both companies do well in operations and systems management during the transition process.

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“Over the next few months, we’ll continue getting to know the teams, answering questions and making sure everyone feels prepared and supported,” Anderson said.

HME Care will manage the communities until Ebenezer assumes management in February, and all eight properties will remain open with the focus of being “consistent as possible” during this transition.

“We’re not looking to change what makes Peaceful Pines special,” Anderson said. “We want to build on it.”

The Peaceful Pines communities will benefit from Ebenezer’s broader resources, expertise and “health-connected approach” to senior living operations, Anderson said.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming these teams, learning from them, and finding ways to make an already strong group of communities even stronger,” Anderson added.

The Edina, Minnesota-based senior living provider is the largest senior living provider in Minnesota and operates 115 communities, including over 70 cooperative communities in which older adults can purchase a share in the nonprofit corporation that owns the property and allows input on community decisions with the benefits of maintenance-free living.

The organization continues to expand its co-op model with new development underway in three municipalities in Minnesota, with projects underway to expand offerings to older adults seeking greater ownership opportunities and autonomy in retirement alongside an array of health and wellness services.

Ebenezer is the nonprofit senior living and long-term care network of health system Fairview Health Services.