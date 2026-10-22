Sinceri Senior Living Co-Chairman Departs, Co-Presidents Take the Reins 

Sinceri Senior Living CEO Chris Belford has officially passed the reins to the company’s two co-presidents.

In January, Belford was elevated to co-chairman of the organization as a way to recognize his “strategic leadership and vision, which will continue to help guide Sinceri into the future,” a press release stated.

Following that move, he handed leadership of the Vancouver, Washington-based company and its 137 communities to co-presidents Micah Gerber and April Young. They will continue to lead the company following the latest announcement, and are deemed “tenured leaders with deep knowledge of the organization and its operations,” Lauren Rogers, vice president of brand marketing, told Senior Housing News.

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Jonah Sonnenborn retained his position as chairman of Sinceri’s board of directors.

“It has been a privilege to serve Sinceri and to work alongside such a committed team. I am proud of what we have built together, and I wish the company continued success going forward,” Belford said in a press release.

Sinceri’s leaders have grown the company quickly in the last six years, and now the operator ranks among top 10 largest operators in 2026, according to the latest Argentum 150 report. Sinceri leaders added 10,695 units to the company’s portfolio in the last year.

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Earlier this year, Sinceri was among the operators who took on communities from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s (NASDAQ: DHC) AlerisLife communities, which contributed to its growth.

“Looking ahead, Sinceri’s outlook remains positive,” Rogers told SHN. “Throughout 2026, we have continued to thoughtfully grow our family of communities while staying focused on what matters most: creating meaningful resident experiences and delivering exceptional care.”