Discovery Senior Living Acquiring Sunshine Retirement, Adding Oversight of 33 Communities

Discovery Senior Living is acquiring Sunshine Retirement Living communities and management of the company’s 33 communities, building the company’s presence in California.

Under the planned acquisition agreement, the communities will remain under the existing ownership of Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) and Investcorp. Sunshine will continue to serve as the manager of the communities as part of Discovery’s national operating platform, according to a news release on Monday.

Sunshine will retain branding and management identity, and President Luis Serrano will remain on board to handle oversight of operations, growth and market presence.

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Discovery leaders will now have oversight of over 60 communities in California spanning over 7,000 units with occupancy averaging over 90% in the Golden State.

“This acquisition represents exactly the type of strategic opportunity our differentiated operating platform was designed to support, establishing an important foundation for Discovery’s continued expansion across the Pacific Northwest region,” Discovery CEO Richard Hutchinson said in the news release.

In 2026, Discovery Senior Living ascended to the nation’s top spot as the largest senior living provider. Now, the company’s leaders are expanding its position at the top of the pack.

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As part of the planned acquisition, Discovery is slated to acquire Sunshine’s operating management company and leaders will organize it within the company’s ecosystem of regional management companies. Sunshine, based in Bend, Oregon, launched in 2010 and oversees 2,750 units of independent living, 207 assisted living and 544 memory care units.

The latest announcement builds on Discovery’s existing footprint in California. In 2023, Discovery Senior Living was joined with Integral Senior Living following a recapitalization by Lee Equity Partners and Coastwood Senior Housing Partners.

In April, Discovery announced plans to overhaul its data and technology capabilities to support new growth across its then-nine regional management companies, with Sunshine serving as the 10th regional management platform.

In July, Discovery remained on as the manager of 36 communities that were changing hands as part of two transactions involving HF Acquisitions Holding, a joint venture between principals of Discovery and National Healthcare Properties (NASDAQ: NHP).

Also, earlier this year, the company announced its latest evolution and a new, four-tiered approach to operations and quality to improve the company’s overall operating model. This organized the company’s brands into four segments known as Select, Classic, Premium and Distinguished based on revenue potential, rates, budgets, staffing, complexity of care and services, design and amenities.