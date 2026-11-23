Senior living transaction activity has reached a record high in 2026 as a narrow construction pipeline for new development puts more pressure on existing communities to meet demand.

Affordability challenges and uneven occupancy gains also show that operators will need to rely on strong operations and not on demand alone to capitalize on growth.

Transaction totals increased 13% this year, according to the Marcus and Millichap second-half 2026 national senior housing report. Deals priced at $10 million or greater led to this increase in deal activity as healthcare real estate investment trusts (REITs) continue to grow their senior housing operating portfolios (SHOP).

At the same time, fewer than 21,000 new units were under construction in the third quarter of 2026, roughly one-third of the nearly 61,000-unit peak that was recorded in 2019. Senior housing inventory jumped 0.9% in 2026 compared to last year, the report found.

These findings are a continuation of trends reported earlier in the year, with development challenges continuing to lead providers and capital partners to seek growth via acquisition. The latest report shows the operating environment may be getting more complex for providers with occupancy gains not translating evenly across all markets.

This uneven environment on occupancy comes as demographic-driven demand for senior living continues to rise, with the report noting that between 2026 and 2030, the population of people ages 80 to 84 is expected to grow by roughly 500,000 annually, a projection that is nearly double the previous average over the last 10 years.

That population growth is happening at a time when construction pipelines for independent living and assisted living have declined roughly 60% over the last five years, with the pullback on construction having the greatest impact on the memory care sector.

“Limited deliveries in these segments will leave existing communities to accommodate demand, making the competitiveness of their buildings and service offerings increasingly important,” the report’s authors wrote.

A short-term rebound of sweeping new development activity is unlikely. Challenges in financing new development have also grown following the Federal Reserve’s September interest rate increase and the 10-year Treasury bond yield eclipsing 5% as construction material costs continued to reach new highs in 2026, the report states.

These sustained development challenges have led providers to tackle bite-sized development with renovations and repositioning projects jumpstarting new growth, and the report’s authors cite these avenues for new growth as potential ways forward in difficult development conditions on a short-term basis. This push on renovations and repositioning projects comes as more than two in five existing senior living units are over 25 years old. But these efforts will not replace a broad return to new development and cannot keep pace with future new unit demand.

Occupancy rates have grown across the sector in 2026, but annual unit absorption varied by care type. This year, absorption of new units reached 3% of existing inventory for assisted living and 3.6% for independent living, compared to 0.1% for majority memory care properties and continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs).

Average CCRC occupancy in 2026 reached 92.3% while memory care occupancy was 88.2% in the third quarter, indicating that available capacity has not translated into stronger census growth, the report said.

“Outdated product, staffing limitations, and pricing constraints can make remaining vacancies harder to fill, potentially increasing the importance of targeted renovations and operating adjustments,” the report states.

The report’s findings suggest that the broader supply-demand imbalance will not benefit all providers equally and factors like building conditions, staffing capacity and pricing remain vital factors in converting demographic demand into move-ins.

Another constraint to how providers grow in 2027 and beyond is affordability, as senior living rental rates have increased 30% since 2021, with the largest increase in rental rates in independent living and assisted living. During the same period, multifamily apartment rental rates have increased by 20%, according to the report.

A common way older adults fund a move to senior living is through home or asset sales. While home price growth had slowed to 1.7% in August of 2026, the median price remained over 50% above its August of 2019 level. Also, the S&P 500 price index increased by 160%, the report states.

These gains in housing and equity values could provide a “financial cushion” for older adults using home-sale proceeds or assets.

“Limited supply could therefore strengthen property-level performance without meaningfully expanding financially accessible options,” the authors wrote.

The report suggests that affordability pressures could dampen rent growth and limit who can access senior living options compared to wealthier households. Currently open communities with “more attainable rates” could be better positioned to capture incoming demand and offer affordable living options.

Senior living providers and their capital partners continue to grow by new acquisition in 2026, and that trend is expected to continue in 2027.

In 2026, larger transaction sizes drove the record deal count as of June, and greater participation in senior living mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity could further expand the buyer pool for stabilized communities and increase competition for newer assets with strong, established operators, the report states.

Deals below $10 million remained more than 60% of transactions, even as activity in that category held flat. The report’s sales data includes transactions of at least $1 million.

Smaller communities, those in need of renovations and turnaround opportunities could give private investors a chance at new growth. This comes as procedure changes for the Small Business Administration 7(a) and 504 lending structures now emphasize demonstrated operating performance, which could limit leverage for underperforming senior living properties whose buyers are relying on projected improvements.

“Stabilized communities with strong historical debt coverage should be well positioned, while buyers pursuing operational improvements may need more equity or alternative financing,” the authors wrote.

As new construction remains difficult, the condition, affordability and operating performance of existing communities will play an increasingly important role in how much of the coming demand for senior living the industry can meet.