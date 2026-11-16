Advancements in dementia treatment and care coordination are raising the stakes for earlier diagnosis, fueling the need for senior living operators to identify cognitive change and build closer relationships with healthcare providers.

That’s according to Dr. Jeff Burns, co-director of the University of Kansas Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, who wrote in an Oct. 27 column that diagnostic capacity has not kept pace with new medical, behavioral or lifestyle treatments and available diagnostic tests.

For assisted living and memory care providers, this argument connects with an operating environment that is shaped by rising resident acuity, more frequent health assessments and growing expectations from families.

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“But the key to every positive outcome I’ve seen is early diagnosis,” Burns wrote.

After witnessing multiple “heartbreaking trial failures” before new therapies could slow dementia progression, Burns argues that the U.S. healthcare system is failing to diagnose patients soon enough or reliably enough for many older adults to benefit.

Building capacity for earlier intervention

Burns points to months-long memory clinic waitlists and a shortage of dementia specialists as barriers to reaching a diagnosis in time to help slow the progression of cognitive change in older adults. Meanwhile, primary care physicians often lack the tools and training to confidently use newly cleared diagnostic tools, like blood tests.

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“Today, memory clinics across the country face months-long waitlists, and there are not enough dementia specialists to personally evaluate every patient with cognitive concerns,” Burns wrote.

At the University of Kansas Medical Center, an integrated approach combines standardized cognitive evaluations, blood tests, electronic health record workflows and specialist consultation pathways. Burns reported that the model increased diagnostic capacity by 60% without adding a neurologist. The approach reserves specialty clinics for more complex patients while helping primary care teams identify straightforward cases earlier.

This comes as older adults living in senior living communities are managing a significant number of comorbidities and cognitive care needs. As previously reported on Senior Housing News, 44% of assisted living residents had Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.

Demand is also expected to rise for cognitive health services. Research published in Nature Medicine projected that annual U.S. dementia cases would double by 2060, as SHN reported in June 2025.

Burns wrote that treatment responses also vary and that more research is needed to understand why some older adults fare better than others. This uncertainty makes clear communication with residents and families are an important element alongside efforts to grow access to cognitive evaluation and diagnostic tools.

“The question is no longer whether these drugs work, but rather why they work well for some and not others,” Burns wrote.

Connecting assessments, partnerships and daily care

Senior living providers are already taking steps to build out infrastructure that can support closer coordination of care around cognitive change and the progression of dementia in older adults.

For example, SHN previously reported how Senior Resource Group grew its electronic health record capabilities and physician relationships, with assessments including evaluations at move-in, 30 days after move-in and later at intervals of every six months. Through partnerships with Curana Health and Senior Doc, SRG also brings physician groups into communities, creating more opportunities to address residents’ changing needs.

Other providers are pairing earlier identification with programming. Maplewood Senior Living revised assessments to identify cognitive decline sooner, allowing communities to introduce care plans and lifestyle interventions more quickly.

Another challenge senior living providers are trying to address is matching staff and services to actual resident needs. Providers including Pegasus Senior Living and Kisco Senior Living have changed their care structures and strengthened documentation as residents’ acuity levels change.

This need for better coordination also extends beyond senior living communities themselves. An analysis of 2020 federal data found dementia diagnoses among more than 42% of participants at dementia-specialized adult day centers and more than 22% at centers without specialized care, as reported by SHN in 2024.

These trends point to a broader operational priority for senior living providers in connecting observations of cognitive change with clinical evaluation, personalized support and family education.

Burns argues that more federal investment in care models and increased reimbursement pathways could strengthen the link between primary care and the role early diagnosis can play in slowing cognitive decline in older adults.

This means there are opportunities for senior living providers to connect detailed resident assessments with those evolving clinical pathways while continuing to support daily engagement and changing care needs.

“The challenge now is ensuring our healthcare system finds patients early enough to give them that chance,” Burns wrote.