Senior living providers are overhauling how they manage resident engagement with personalized programming to make sure events, activities and social connections provide opportunities for older adults to thrive, find new passions and promote active lifestyles.

An important distinction in the evolution of senior living engagement in 2026 is that offering older adults an activity to do isn’t enough. Providers are aiming for activities that motivate them to participate and feel a deeper sense of fulfillment.

Operators including 2Life Communities, Lifespark and Maplewood Senior Living are going above and beyond standardizing activity calendars to build more personalized experiences that resonate with residents today. From book club meetings in the garden to smaller dining groups, providers are shaping activities based on resident feedback as well as changing acuity needs.

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For Maplewood, that means translating nine elements: enlivened engagement, intentional living, movement for wellness, enriching arts, building a sense of community, fostering connections with resident families, brain health, energizing environments and shared laughter, according to Maplewood Corporate Director of Resident Experience Cari Edwards.

“I don’t want to see fillers in the calendar just to occupy a time spot, but I want meaningful opportunities for residents to engage, contribute and belong,” Edwards said during the 2026 Senior Housing News Engagement Summit webinar.

These changes are shaping how providers can create stronger social connections for residents and shape programming to help staff understand what resonates with older adults in their communities while being inclusive, welcoming and creative.

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Making residents partners in community life

2Life Communities takes a unique approach to its resident engagement strategy, and at the organization’s Opus Newton community, volunteerism is compulsory for residents in an array of ways to meet residents’ talents, skills and acuity needs.

The middle-market continuing care retirement community (CCRC) opened in September 2025 and has 240 residents, and all residents agree to volunteer for 10 hours monthly, according to 2Life Communities Director of Resident Life and Volunteerism Ava Harder.

“Volunteering is baked right into life at Opus,” Harder said. “It’s a major pillar for Opus.”

This type of volunteering commitment attracts older adults who want to give back rather than receive services, Harder noted. It also gives residents the chance to build social relationships around their volunteering experiences, while building new skills and interests.

For example, residents teach art classes, lead yoga sessions and organize learning opportunities. These moments help older adults with a range of acuity levels to find ways to connect and make a difference in their daily lives, Harder said.

“Residents see the community as belonging to them, not just us, the management and the people who run the building,” Harder said.

This unique volunteerism approach to engagement also allows staff to work differently. Instead of controlling all details about engagement, staff coordinate with Opus residents and accept adjustments to events based on direct feedback from residents.

Resident engagement must focus on whether older adults feel purposeful and recognized. At Maplewood communities, some engagement opportunities allow staff to connect with residents. For example, a resident could share a recipe with culinary staff or spend time with an associate who knows something about that resident’s passions, tastes and interests. These small moments of engagement don’t make it to the event calendar, but Edwards said they can make a difference in helping older adults feel seen and heard in their daily lives, and not as older adults in need of an activity or care.

Lifespark sees a need for senior living providers to stop separating life enrichment activities from care services, with the need for coordination between both departments being critical to adjusting events and activities to meet a resident’s cognitive, motor and physical skills, according to Lifespark President of Senior Living Kathy LeVee.

“One of our biggest opportunities is to really stop thinking about life enrichment this way,” LeVee said. “Engagement should happen throughout the day and involve residents, families and staff across departments.”

By understanding what matters to residents, providers can make a positive impact and foster new passions and interests for older adults, LeVee added.

Personalizing engagement without demanding participation

Resident-led programming can help operators reach older adults who may be more introverted or are uncomfortable with large groups and conventional social activities like happy hours or special themed events, the leaders said during the webinar.

For example, at a 2Life community, residents can eat at a large dining table to build social connections and introduce residents, but some residents found the setting overwhelming. Residents at the community responded and created “Meet and Eat,” a dining effort to pair a host with three residents in smaller table settings. This helps older adults who are introverted, those managing cognitive, vision or hearing changes and those having a hard time making social connections, Harder said.

Another 2Life resident created a silent reading group after a resident shared that reading in the garden brought them joy. Participants briefly socialize before reading together for an hour. The group has grown in popularity over a six-week period, now drawing over a dozen residents for the weekly reading meetup, Harder shared.

“We’re not defining engagement by the number of participants,” Harder added.

While 2Life staff still track attendance to determine if a resident is lagging behind or not attending events like they used to, reevaluating what success looks like for senior living engagement is vital to finding personalized and impactful ways to bring older adults’ passions to life.

To further improve personalized programming, Maplewood communities create social profiles for all residents that track interests and milestones, along with likes and dislikes. Engagement and care teams use these profiles as the starting point to help find engagement opportunities that match up to a resident’s past career, home life or general interests and skills, Edwards said.

For example, a resident in memory care was experiencing late-afternoon restlessness, and staff were able to learn from the resident’s social profile that in the past they had a routine of preparing dinner for children. Instead of redirecting the resident to an unrelated task, staff allowed the resident to fold napkins, create table settings and help gather residents for meals.

“At the end of the day, it’s about taking what we learn about our residents and actually doing something with it,” Edwards said.

Respecting and honoring individual preferences, tastes and interests also requires flexibility around just what health goals might look like for residents. For example, if a resident wants to sit on their porch with a cup of coffee and watch the comings and goings of the community, this relaxing time should not be viewed as wasted or unengaged time. This is because enrichment looks different for all older adults, and what pleases one may not fit another resident’s routine, LeVee said.

To tailor wellness, fitness and healthy living into engagement, providers can consider creating low-impact walks around a community garden or grounds to support a person’s physical health, because as individuals “we all assign meaning differently,” LeVee noted.

As acuity needs change, resident volunteers are placed in groups or pairs with staff to support someone whose organizational or cognitive skills are changing. The end goal is to preserve active participation for older adults through activities that match their current abilities, Harder said.

Supporting staff, technology helps evolve engagement

Creating sustainable and repeatable engagement in senior living today requires resources that give staff structure without making engagement or events feel scripted and lifeless.

Maplewood provides calendar guidelines, monthly theme suggestions, ready-to-use programming resources and ongoing training. Directors retain flexibility to adapt those materials to their residents.

“We’re giving them a starting point, not the script,” Edwards said.

This helps protect events from feeling like filler on a calendar, and the available resources are aimed at reducing planning demands so activity and life enrichment directors can spend more time with residents during engagement. Evaluating whether or not technology can improve engagement or staff planning is also important, Edwards said.

“I think we have to be careful not to confuse innovation with impact,” Edwards said of technology, evaluating tools that can make roles easier for staff and ultimately create better engagement opportunities for residents.

Lifespark also extends this approach beyond staff, certifying more than 500 residents as “senior lifeguards” in a week-long training course to notice concerning changes in their neighbors, LeVee said. In the past, these lifeguards have helped alert staff when a fellow group participant is unsteady or has been eating less before checking in with staff. These observations have helped uncover underlying health conditions residents may not have reported themselves to staff.

LeVee said Lifespark also uses an operational dashboard and performance competitions that incorporate mobility, grip strength, memory and coordination during events or weekly activities.

“Attendance alone doesn’t tell us if we’re making a meaningful difference in someone’s life,” LeVee said. “The real indicator is asking if people are actually living better because of the experiences and the relationships that we’re helping them to try and create.”