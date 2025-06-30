Macquarie Asset Management Launches Senior Housing Investment Platform, Ventas Alum Cobb At Helm

Macquarie Asset Management has launched Health Wave Partners, a new senior housing platform looking to target investments in assets alongside established operators.

The platform is being led by John Cobb as CEO; Phillip Kayden as chief investment officer; Elliott Pessis as chief operating officer; Sean O’Malley as managing director of finance; and Holden Torrens as director of investments, according to a press release.

In its first year, the platform is looking to deploy between $300 million and $500 million, James Besson, managing director of real estate at Macquarie, told Senior Housing News.

Advertisement

“We’ve put in place a great team,” Besson said. “The focus is really going to be around kind of deploying capital into the opportunity in the market that exists today. That’s probably what you’ll see from us next.”

The platform aims to “partner with global institutions in an effort to seize this opportunity and deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns” at a time when demographics are shifting and the baby boomer generation is set to expand the 80+ population the fastest in history, the release states. The operators the platform partners with are likely to be driven by real estate opportunities and depending on the operator’s regional strengths, Besson said.

Health Wave Partners plans to invest in high-quality properties and collaborate with experienced operators in regions that demonstrate strong demographic and economic fundamentals, Cobb said in the release.

Advertisement

“We believe our team’s expertise and strategic partnership with Macquarie Asset Management positions us for success and are excited to pursue what we believe is a strong opportunity in the market,” he said.

Eric Wurtzebach, head of real estate for Macquarie Asset Management, added that he believed the platform was “uniquely positioned to access pipeline and mitigate execution risks.”

Collectively, the management team has over 75 years of senior housing experience and has been involved in over $50 billion in healthcare transactions over their careers.