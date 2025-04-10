Silverado Names New CEO in Preparation for Future Leadership Transition

Memory care operator Silverado has named a new top leader, with a leadership transition planned down the road.

The Irvine, California-based company on Thursday announced that Wayne Sanner is joining the company on April 28 as “CEO designate.” In his new role, Sanner will work alongside Shook as he “transitions into the next phase of Silverado’s legacy of innovation, servant leadership, and bringing quality of life to its residents, patients, families and associates.”

Sanner brings to the job more than two decades of leadership as an executive in the senior living and skilled nursing industries. He most recently worked as COO of Prestige Healthcare, a role that tasked him with overseeing 80 skilled nursing facilities and caring for 7,000 residents across five states. He also was COO at Rockport Healthcare and division president at Sava Senior Care before that.

Sanner is bringing “deep operational experience, values-based leadership, and passion for empowering people make him the ideal choice to lead Silverado into the future,” according to Shook.

“He embodies the purpose, heart, and innovation that have guided Silverado from the beginning. I have full confidence he will continue and elevate the legacy we’ve built,” Shook said in a press release.

Sanner said he’s “honored and humbled to join an organization like Silverado.”

“Loren’s vision has inspired a generation of leaders, and I look forward to building upon that foundation with heart, innovation, and a relentless focus on those we serve,” he added in the press release.

Shook co-founded Silverado with Steve Winner and Jim Smith in 1996. Since then, the company has earned a reputation as a pioneering operator in memory care. The company has rooted its programming in services in evidence and science, and has won awards for concepts including its Nexus Program, which is designed to preserve cognitive functioning and slow the progression of dementia.

Silverado currently operates 27 communities across the U.S.