Inspiren Secures $35M, Expands AI-Driven Senior Living Tech Offering

Inspiren, an AI-focused solutions provider for senior living, secured $35 million in Series A funding and is rolling out an emergency call system to add to its suite of capabilities.

The funding was led by Avenir with participation from Primary Venture Partners, Story Ventures, Third Prime and Studio VC, and will be used to “support the growth of Inspiren’s clinical consulting and internal teams and further scale its senior living ecosystem,” according to a press release.

“We’re setting a new standard for care, transparent billing and peace of mind for everyone involved in senior living,” Michael Wang, founder and chief clinical officer of Inspiren, said in the release. “Inspiren was founded on the belief that technology and humanity must work together to redefine senior care. This ecosystem furthers that mission and proves that compassionate care and technology can coexist.”

Alongside Series A funding, Inspiren has rolled out its AUGI Call emergency call system, with live video triage, visual context and two-way voice capabilities. The release states the system offers a “comprehensive view into community-wide care utilization and delivers data-driven insights to personalize care for each resident.”

Inspiren technology is currently being utilized by Westport, Connecticut-based Maplewood Senior Living to glean data from in-room sensors and camera technology and passively monitor memory care residents.

Alongside the emergency call system, other components of the company’s ecosystem include care level planning and building, resident safety through fall detection and identifying high-risk residents and workforce optimization, dropping response times within senior living communities to 90 seconds on average, according to the company.