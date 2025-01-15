Transactions and Financings: Brookdale Portfolio Secures $344.2M; Blueprint Sells Class A Community 

Transactions

SLIB sells Pennsylvania SNF

Senior Living Investment Brokerage announced its involvement in the sale of Mountain View in Coal Township, Pennsylvania on Dec. 31.

According to a press release, the community functions primarily as a 271-bed skilled nursing facility with an additional eight independent living units and a memory care neighborhood.

The seller is a private owner based in Pennsylvania, and the buyer is a New Jersey-based owner-operator with a strong presence in Eastern Pennsylvania, according to the press release.

Advertisement

Blueprint sells Class A assisted living, memory care community

Blueprint announced it was engaged by a national private equity investor to sell a Class A community in Detroit, Michigan.

According to a press release, the community consists of 100 units of assisted living and memory care, as well as a suite of contemporary amenities.

The community was sold to a buyer group consisting of Silver Wave Capital, Persimmon Ventures and Synergy Senior Management.

Advertisement

SLIB closes on Florida community

Senior Living Investment Brokerage was tapped to sell a 102-unit assisted living and 39-bed skilled nursing facility in Central Florida.

According to a press release, SLIB worked on behalf of a publicly traded REIT to complete the transaction.

The community was sold to regional owner and operator who intends a “robust physical plant upgrade immediately” to reposition within the local market, the release states.

Financings

Brookdale secures $344.2M

JLL Capital Markets announced it has secured a $344.2 million agency lending for Brookdale’s senior living portfolio.

According to a press release, JLL was able to originate the seven-year, fixed-rate loan under its Master Credit Facility Agreement with Fannie Mae, with proceeds being used to pay $312.5 million of variable rate debt due September 2027.

The portfolio represents 5,102 units across 14 states.