Senior Housing News (SHN), an Arrowfly publication, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2026 SHN Architecture & Design Awards.
Organizations across the United States and Canada submitted new construction and renovation/repositioning projects, vying for top honors across the following categories this year:
- Active Adult
- Affordable Housing
- Assisted Living
- Behavioral Health
- Continuing Care Retirement Community/Life Plan Community (CCRC/LPC)
- Continuing Care Retirement Community/Life Plan Community Lite (CCRC/LPC Lite)
- Dining Innovation
- Hospice
- Independent Living
- Renovation/Repositioning (Building)
- Renovation/Repositioning (Campus)
- Skilled Nursing/Post-Acute Care
- Stand-Alone Memory Care
- Wellness, Health & Fitness
“The projects recognized in this year’s Architecture & Design Awards reflect the breadth of environments that serve older adults, residents, and patients across the United States and Canada,” said Robert Holly, Arrowfly VP and Editorial Director. “From new construction to renovations and repositioning, these winners and nominees showcase the thoughtful work being done across the healthcare, post-acute, and senior living spectrum.”
Introducing the 2026 SHN Architecture & Design Award winners and nominees below (nominees listed in alphabetical order):
Active Adult
The Ensley – Winner
Chorus at Asheville – Second Place
The Spinney at Van Dyke – Third Place
Affordable Housing
YP Senior Residence – Winner
Linden Grove – Second Place
Deerfield Supportive Living – Third Place
EverTrue Crossroads at Bevo Mill – Nominee
Gateway on Broadway – Nominee
Assisted Living
Belmont Village Senior Living Aventura – Winner
Aegis Living San Rafael – Second Place
Moorings Park Grande Lake Retirement Community, GardenView Assisted Living – Third Place
Mission Grove at Stoneybrook – Nominee
The Kensington Bethesda – Nominee
Traditions of Westfield – Nominee
Waltonwood Lead Mine – Nominee
Behavioral Health
Tufts Medicine Behavioral Health Hospital – Winner
Continuing Care Retirement Community/Life Plan Community (CCRC/LPC)
The Forest at Duke – Winner
Continuing Care Retirement Community/Life Plan Community Lite (CCRC/LPC Lite)
Opus Newton – Winner
Taylor Glen – Second Place
Holliday Farms Senior Living – Third Place
Cedarhurst of Wentzville – Nominee
Dining Innovation
The Cedars of Chapel Hill – Winner
The Glebe Retirement Community – Second Place
Quail Park of Lynwood – Third Place
Hospice
Hospice of the Western Reserve, DBA Reserve Care Hospice – Winner
Independent Living
Parkshore Juanita Bay – Winner
MorningStar Senior Living of Pasadena – Second Place
Brightview Senior Living Holmdel – Third Place
Givens Highland Farms – Nominee
Renovation/Repositioning (Building)
The Moorings of Arlington Heights – Winner
The Glebe Retirement Community – Second Place
Covenant Living of Northbrook – Third Place
Blakehurst – Nominee
Ellery Arbor Memory Care – Nominee
Gateway on Broadway – Nominee
Inglenook at Brighton – Nominee
Life Enriching Communities Twin Towers – Nominee
San Clemente Villas – Nominee
The Bristal Assisted Living at Lynbrook – Nominee
The Roxborough Retirement Residence – Nominee
The Terrace at Phoebe Allentown – Nominee
Renovation/Repositioning (Campus)
Benchmark at Rye – Winner
Skilled Nursing/Post-Acute Care
Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard – Winner
Ignite Medical Resorts – Second
Stand-Alone Memory Care
The Mooring of Kennebunk – Winner
Terralume – Second Place
Aroha Memory Care by MD Senior Wellness – Third Place
Wellness, Health & Fitness
LiveWell – Winner
Westminster Canterbury Richmond – Second Place
SHN would like to thank our esteemed panel of experts for sharing their time and talents judging the 2026 SHN Architecture & Design Awards:
2026 Judges
Ali Shivji – Principal, Optima Living Retirement Communities
Aneka Kerlin – ASID, NCIDQ, Founding Principal, Aneka Interiors
Ben Seager – AIA, LEED AP, Principal, KTGY
Bruce Hurowitz – Principal, MDP Design
Chris Frommell – AIA, NCARB, Managing Partner, Direct Supply Aptura
Eric Harrmann – Chief Design Officer, AG Architecture
Eric Krull – AIA, LEED GA, CASP, Managing Principal and Executive Vice President, THW Design
Gracyn Robinson – MSc, EDAC, Founder, RENOVAHEALTH Corp
Grant Warner – AIA, LEED AP, Senior Housing Practice Leader, Associate Partner, BKV Group
Greg Gauthreaux – AIA, LEED Green Associate, Associate Principal, Perkins Eastman
Liz Petersen – AIA, Principal, Denver Senior Living Leader, HCM
LuAnn Thoma-Holec – Founder, Thoma-Holec Design
Melissa Banko – Founder and Visionary, Banko Design
Melissa Pritchard – AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, design4age Strategic Advisors
Steve Levin – Managing Member, Eagle Capital Health Ventures, LLC
Ward Isaacson – CEO, Pope Design Group
Wendi Stallings – NCIDQ, Principal, Private Label International
To learn more about the SHN Architecture & Design Awards, visit https://shnawards.com/.