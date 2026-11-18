Senior Housing News (SHN), an Arrowfly publication, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2026 SHN Architecture & Design Awards.

Organizations across the United States and Canada submitted new construction and renovation/repositioning projects, vying for top honors across the following categories this year:

Active Adult

Affordable Housing

Assisted Living

Behavioral Health

Continuing Care Retirement Community/Life Plan Community (CCRC/LPC)

Continuing Care Retirement Community/Life Plan Community Lite (CCRC/LPC Lite)

Dining Innovation

Hospice

Independent Living

Renovation/Repositioning (Building)

Renovation/Repositioning (Campus)

Skilled Nursing/Post-Acute Care

Stand-Alone Memory Care

Wellness, Health & Fitness

“The projects recognized in this year’s Architecture & Design Awards reflect the breadth of environments that serve older adults, residents, and patients across the United States and Canada,” said Robert Holly, Arrowfly VP and Editorial Director. “From new construction to renovations and repositioning, these winners and nominees showcase the thoughtful work being done across the healthcare, post-acute, and senior living spectrum.”

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Introducing the 2026 SHN Architecture & Design Award winners and nominees below (nominees listed in alphabetical order):

Active Adult

The Ensley – Winner

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Chorus at Asheville – Second Place

The Spinney at Van Dyke – Third Place

Affordable Housing

YP Senior Residence – Winner

Linden Grove – Second Place

Deerfield Supportive Living – Third Place

EverTrue Crossroads at Bevo Mill – Nominee

Gateway on Broadway – Nominee

Assisted Living

Belmont Village Senior Living Aventura – Winner

Aegis Living San Rafael – Second Place

Moorings Park Grande Lake Retirement Community, GardenView Assisted Living – Third Place

Mission Grove at Stoneybrook – Nominee

The Kensington Bethesda – Nominee

Traditions of Westfield – Nominee

Waltonwood Lead Mine – Nominee

Behavioral Health

Tufts Medicine Behavioral Health Hospital – Winner

Continuing Care Retirement Community/Life Plan Community (CCRC/LPC)

The Forest at Duke – Winner

Continuing Care Retirement Community/Life Plan Community Lite (CCRC/LPC Lite)

Opus Newton – Winner

Taylor Glen – Second Place

Holliday Farms Senior Living – Third Place

Cedarhurst of Wentzville – Nominee

Dining Innovation

The Cedars of Chapel Hill – Winner

The Glebe Retirement Community – Second Place

Quail Park of Lynwood – Third Place

Hospice

Hospice of the Western Reserve, DBA Reserve Care Hospice – Winner

Independent Living

Parkshore Juanita Bay – Winner

MorningStar Senior Living of Pasadena – Second Place

Brightview Senior Living Holmdel – Third Place

Givens Highland Farms – Nominee

Renovation/Repositioning (Building)

The Moorings of Arlington Heights – Winner

The Glebe Retirement Community – Second Place

Covenant Living of Northbrook – Third Place

Blakehurst – Nominee

Ellery Arbor Memory Care – Nominee

Gateway on Broadway – Nominee

Inglenook at Brighton – Nominee

Life Enriching Communities Twin Towers – Nominee

San Clemente Villas – Nominee

The Bristal Assisted Living at Lynbrook – Nominee

The Roxborough Retirement Residence – Nominee

The Terrace at Phoebe Allentown – Nominee

Renovation/Repositioning (Campus)

Benchmark at Rye – Winner

Skilled Nursing/Post-Acute Care

Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard – Winner

Ignite Medical Resorts – Second

Stand-Alone Memory Care

The Mooring of Kennebunk – Winner

Terralume – Second Place

Aroha Memory Care by MD Senior Wellness – Third Place

Wellness, Health & Fitness

LiveWell – Winner

Westminster Canterbury Richmond – Second Place

SHN would like to thank our esteemed panel of experts for sharing their time and talents judging the 2026 SHN Architecture & Design Awards:

2026 Judges

Ali Shivji – Principal, Optima Living Retirement Communities

Aneka Kerlin – ASID, NCIDQ, Founding Principal, Aneka Interiors

Ben Seager – AIA, LEED AP, Principal, KTGY

Bruce Hurowitz – Principal, MDP Design

Chris Frommell – AIA, NCARB, Managing Partner, Direct Supply Aptura

Eric Harrmann – Chief Design Officer, AG Architecture

Eric Krull – AIA, LEED GA, CASP, Managing Principal and Executive Vice President, THW Design

Gracyn Robinson – MSc, EDAC, Founder, RENOVAHEALTH Corp

Grant Warner – AIA, LEED AP, Senior Housing Practice Leader, Associate Partner, BKV Group

Greg Gauthreaux – AIA, LEED Green Associate, Associate Principal, Perkins Eastman

Liz Petersen – AIA, Principal, Denver Senior Living Leader, HCM

LuAnn Thoma-Holec – Founder, Thoma-Holec Design

Melissa Banko – Founder and Visionary, Banko Design

Melissa Pritchard – AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, design4age Strategic Advisors

Steve Levin – Managing Member, Eagle Capital Health Ventures, LLC

Ward Isaacson – CEO, Pope Design Group

Wendi Stallings – NCIDQ, Principal, Private Label International

To learn more about the SHN Architecture & Design Awards, visit https://shnawards.com/.