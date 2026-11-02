Announcing the Winners of the Inaugural Product of the Year Awards

Arrowfly and Senior Housing News (SHN) are proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Product of the Year (POY) Awards.

The SHN POY Awards recognize innovative, evidence-informed products, solutions and technologies that deliver real-world impact by improving quality of life, care, safety and operational effectiveness across senior living communities.

Earlier this year, vendors serving the senior living industry submitted their products, solutions and technologies for nomination. Once finalized, SHN subscribers were asked to vote for their favorites in each category.

Advertisement

Based on the voting results, each category has a Gold, Silver, and/or Bronze winner. There is also a Most Valuable Product (MVP) winner, which is for the product that received the most votes overall from SHN subscribers.

“The inaugural SHN Product of the Year Awards celebrate the innovative, evidence-informed solutions delivering real-world impact across senior living communities,” said Robert Holly, Arrowfly VP and Editorial Director. “With winners chosen directly by SHN subscribers, these awards showcase the products, solutions and technologies that senior living operators trust most to enhance quality of life, improve resident care, and drive safety and operational effectiveness.”

To view this year’s winners in greater detail, visit the SHN POY Awards website and download our Winner eBook. Below are the winners and nominees for each of the ten categories submitted this year:

Advertisement

Most Valuable Product (MVP)

MVP (TIE) – Company Name: ALIS, Product Name: ALIS Pay

MVP (TIE) – Company Name: Direct Supply TELS, Product Name: TELS Housekeeping

Category: Capital, Investment & Financial Services

Gold – Company Name: ALIS, Product Name: ALIS Pay

Category: Clinical Care, Safety & Risk Management Technology

Gold – Company Name: Wicked Technologies, Product Name: Wicked Smart Pad

Silver – Company Name: ThriveWell Tech, Product Name: FallSight

Bronze (TIE) – Company Name: PointClickCare, Product Name: EHR for Senior Living

Bronze (TIE) – Company Name: SafelyYou, Product Name: SafelyYou Safely AI

Nominee – Company Name: August Health, Product Name: August Health Care Track

Nominee – Company Name: Pioneer Solutions, Inc., Product Name: CT17 Touchscreen Computer for POC Documentation

Nominee – Company Name: Sage, Product Name: Tasking

Nominee – Company Name: Tenera Care, Product Name: Tenera Care RTLS

Nominee – Company Name: Teton, Product Name: Teton One

Category: Dining, Foodservice & Nutrition Solutions

Gold – Company Name: RATIONAL, Product Name: iCombi Pro

Category: Facilities, Building Systems & Environmental Solutions

Gold – Company Name: Direct Supply TELS, Product Name: TELS Housekeeping

Category: Media, Marketplaces & Industry Platforms

Gold – Company Name: Vendors for Healthcare, Product Name: Vendors for Healthcare Directory & Marketplace Platform

Category: Pharmacy, Medication Management & Clinical Services

Gold – Company Name: PointClickCare, Product Name: Pharmacy Connect

Silver – Company Name: Pioneer Solutions, Inc., Product Name: CT18M Mobile Touchscreen Computer for Medication Management

Category: Resident Engagement, Experience & Lifestyle Technology

Gold – Company Name: Quillt, Product Name: Quillt Connection Board

Silver – Company Name: Hopeful Aging LLC, Product Name: CONNECT Digital Dementia Engagement System

Bronze – Company Name: LifeLoop, Product Name: Wellness Navigator

Nominee – Company Name: Activated Insights, Product Name: Experience Management

Nominee – Company Name: Groove Technology Solutions, Product Name: TotalVue

Nominee – Company Name: Senior Simon, Inc., Product Name: Senior Simon

Category: Security, Emergency Response & Communications Systems

Gold – Company Name: SafelyYou, Product Name: SafelyYou Halo

Silver – Company Name: Intrex, Product Name: Kallos

Bronze – Company Name: Inovonics, Product Name: Inovonics EN2242 Staff Duress Card

Category: Senior Living Marketing, Sales & Demand Generation Platforms

Gold – Company Name: Aline, Product Name: Aline CRM

Silver – Company Name: Further, Product Name: Sales AI – AI Phone, Training & Coaching Agents

Bronze – Company Name: Friendship Village, Product Name: SeniorConcierge

Nominee – Company Name: SenioROI, Product Name: VALIDIFY

Nominee – Company Name: Skypoint, Product Name: skyCRM

Nominee – Company Name: STAY, Product Name: STAY

Category: Workforce Management, Staffing & HR Technology

Gold – Company Name: Rendever, Product Name: Dementia & Empathy Training

Silver – Company Name: Activated Insights, Product Name: CareAcademy Training

Bronze – Company Name: Dementia Reality, Product Name: Dementia Reality

Nominee – Company Name: Daughtery Enterprises, Product Name: EverTrue Better Path AI

To learn more about the SHN POY Awards, visit https://poyawards.seniorhousingnews.com/.