Announcing the Winners of the Inaugural Product of the Year Awards

Arrowfly and Senior Housing News (SHN) are proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Product of the Year (POY) Awards.
The SHN POY Awards recognize innovative, evidence-informed products, solutions and technologies that deliver real-world impact by improving quality of life, care, safety and operational effectiveness across senior living communities.
Earlier this year, vendors serving the senior living industry submitted their products, solutions and technologies for nomination. Once finalized, SHN subscribers were asked to vote for their favorites in each category.
Based on the voting results, each category has a Gold, Silver, and/or Bronze winner. There is also a Most Valuable Product (MVP) winner, which is for the product that received the most votes overall from SHN subscribers.
“The inaugural SHN Product of the Year Awards celebrate the innovative, evidence-informed solutions delivering real-world impact across senior living communities,” said Robert Holly, Arrowfly VP and Editorial Director. “With winners chosen directly by SHN subscribers, these awards showcase the products, solutions and technologies that senior living operators trust most to enhance quality of life, improve resident care, and drive safety and operational effectiveness.”
To view this year’s winners in greater detail, visit the SHN POY Awards website and download our Winner eBook. Below are the winners and nominees for each of the ten categories submitted this year:
Most Valuable Product (MVP)
- MVP (TIE) – Company Name: ALIS, Product Name: ALIS Pay
- MVP (TIE) – Company Name: Direct Supply TELS, Product Name: TELS Housekeeping
Category: Capital, Investment & Financial Services
- Gold – Company Name: ALIS, Product Name: ALIS Pay
Category: Clinical Care, Safety & Risk Management Technology
- Gold – Company Name: Wicked Technologies, Product Name: Wicked Smart Pad
- Silver – Company Name: ThriveWell Tech, Product Name: FallSight
- Bronze (TIE) – Company Name: PointClickCare, Product Name: EHR for Senior Living
- Bronze (TIE) – Company Name: SafelyYou, Product Name: SafelyYou Safely AI
- Nominee – Company Name: August Health, Product Name: August Health Care Track
- Nominee – Company Name: Pioneer Solutions, Inc., Product Name: CT17 Touchscreen Computer for POC Documentation
- Nominee – Company Name: Sage, Product Name: Tasking
- Nominee – Company Name: Tenera Care, Product Name: Tenera Care RTLS
- Nominee – Company Name: Teton, Product Name: Teton One
Category: Dining, Foodservice & Nutrition Solutions
- Gold – Company Name: RATIONAL, Product Name: iCombi Pro
Category: Facilities, Building Systems & Environmental Solutions
- Gold – Company Name: Direct Supply TELS, Product Name: TELS Housekeeping
Category: Media, Marketplaces & Industry Platforms
- Gold – Company Name: Vendors for Healthcare, Product Name: Vendors for Healthcare Directory & Marketplace Platform
Category: Pharmacy, Medication Management & Clinical Services
- Gold – Company Name: PointClickCare, Product Name: Pharmacy Connect
- Silver – Company Name: Pioneer Solutions, Inc., Product Name: CT18M Mobile Touchscreen Computer for Medication Management
Category: Resident Engagement, Experience & Lifestyle Technology
- Gold – Company Name: Quillt, Product Name: Quillt Connection Board
- Silver – Company Name: Hopeful Aging LLC, Product Name: CONNECT Digital Dementia Engagement System
- Bronze – Company Name: LifeLoop, Product Name: Wellness Navigator
- Nominee – Company Name: Activated Insights, Product Name: Experience Management
- Nominee – Company Name: Groove Technology Solutions, Product Name: TotalVue
- Nominee – Company Name: Senior Simon, Inc., Product Name: Senior Simon
Category: Security, Emergency Response & Communications Systems
- Gold – Company Name: SafelyYou, Product Name: SafelyYou Halo
- Silver – Company Name: Intrex, Product Name: Kallos
- Bronze – Company Name: Inovonics, Product Name: Inovonics EN2242 Staff Duress Card
Category: Senior Living Marketing, Sales & Demand Generation Platforms
- Gold – Company Name: Aline, Product Name: Aline CRM
- Silver – Company Name: Further, Product Name: Sales AI – AI Phone, Training & Coaching Agents
- Bronze – Company Name: Friendship Village, Product Name: SeniorConcierge
- Nominee – Company Name: SenioROI, Product Name: VALIDIFY
- Nominee – Company Name: Skypoint, Product Name: skyCRM
- Nominee – Company Name: STAY, Product Name: STAY
Category: Workforce Management, Staffing & HR Technology
- Gold – Company Name: Rendever, Product Name: Dementia & Empathy Training
- Silver – Company Name: Activated Insights, Product Name: CareAcademy Training
- Bronze – Company Name: Dementia Reality, Product Name: Dementia Reality
- Nominee – Company Name: Daughtery Enterprises, Product Name: EverTrue Better Path AI
To learn more about the SHN POY Awards, visit https://poyawards.seniorhousingnews.com/.