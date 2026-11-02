Product of the Year Awards

Announcing the Winners of the Inaugural Product of the Year Awards

By Jessica Longly |

Arrowfly and Senior Housing News (SHN) are proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Product of the Year (POY) Awards.

The SHN POY Awards recognize innovative, evidence-informed products, solutions and technologies that deliver real-world impact by improving quality of life, care, safety and operational effectiveness across senior living communities.

Earlier this year, vendors serving the senior living industry submitted their products, solutions and technologies for nomination. Once finalized, SHN subscribers were asked to vote for their favorites in each category.

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Based on the voting results, each category has a Gold, Silver, and/or Bronze winner. There is also a Most Valuable Product (MVP) winner, which is for the product that received the most votes overall from SHN subscribers.

“The inaugural SHN Product of the Year Awards celebrate the innovative, evidence-informed solutions delivering real-world impact across senior living communities,” said Robert Holly, Arrowfly VP and Editorial Director. “With winners chosen directly by SHN subscribers, these awards showcase the products, solutions and technologies that senior living operators trust most to enhance quality of life, improve resident care, and drive safety and operational effectiveness.”

To view this year’s winners in greater detail, visit the SHN POY Awards website and download our Winner eBook. Below are the winners and nominees for each of the ten categories submitted this year:

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Most Valuable Product (MVP)

  • MVP (TIE) – Company Name: ALIS, Product Name: ALIS Pay 
  • MVP (TIE) – Company Name: Direct Supply TELS, Product Name: TELS Housekeeping 

Category: Capital, Investment & Financial Services

  • Gold – Company Name: ALIS, Product Name: ALIS Pay 

Category: Clinical Care, Safety & Risk Management Technology

  • Gold – Company Name: Wicked Technologies, Product Name: Wicked Smart Pad 
  • Silver – Company Name: ThriveWell Tech, Product Name: FallSight 
  • Bronze (TIE) – Company Name: PointClickCare, Product Name: EHR for Senior Living 
  • Bronze (TIE) – Company Name: SafelyYou, Product Name: SafelyYou Safely AI 
  • Nominee – Company Name: August Health, Product Name: August Health Care Track 
  • Nominee – Company Name: Pioneer Solutions, Inc., Product Name: CT17 Touchscreen Computer for POC Documentation 
  • Nominee – Company Name: Sage, Product Name: Tasking 
  • Nominee – Company Name: Tenera Care, Product Name: Tenera Care RTLS 
  • Nominee – Company Name: Teton, Product Name: Teton One 

Category: Dining, Foodservice & Nutrition Solutions

  • Gold – Company Name: RATIONAL, Product Name: iCombi Pro 

Category: Facilities, Building Systems & Environmental Solutions

  • Gold – Company Name: Direct Supply TELS, Product Name: TELS Housekeeping 

Category: Media, Marketplaces & Industry Platforms

  • Gold – Company Name: Vendors for Healthcare, Product Name: Vendors for Healthcare Directory & Marketplace Platform 

Category: Pharmacy, Medication Management & Clinical Services

  • Gold – Company Name: PointClickCare, Product Name: Pharmacy Connect 
  • Silver – Company Name: Pioneer Solutions, Inc., Product Name: CT18M Mobile Touchscreen Computer for Medication Management 

Category: Resident Engagement, Experience & Lifestyle Technology

  • Gold – Company Name: Quillt, Product Name: Quillt Connection Board 
  • Silver – Company Name: Hopeful Aging LLC, Product Name: CONNECT Digital Dementia Engagement System 
  • Bronze – Company Name: LifeLoop, Product Name: Wellness Navigator 
  • Nominee – Company Name: Activated Insights, Product Name: Experience Management 
  • Nominee – Company Name: Groove Technology Solutions, Product Name: TotalVue 
  • Nominee – Company Name: Senior Simon, Inc., Product Name: Senior Simon 

Category: Security, Emergency Response & Communications Systems

  • Gold – Company Name: SafelyYou, Product Name: SafelyYou Halo 
  • Silver – Company Name: Intrex, Product Name: Kallos 
  • Bronze – Company Name: Inovonics, Product Name: Inovonics EN2242 Staff Duress Card 

Category: Senior Living Marketing, Sales & Demand Generation Platforms

  • Gold – Company Name: Aline, Product Name: Aline CRM 
  • Silver – Company Name: Further, Product Name: Sales AI – AI Phone, Training & Coaching Agents 
  • Bronze – Company Name: Friendship Village, Product Name: SeniorConcierge 
  • Nominee – Company Name: SenioROI, Product Name: VALIDIFY 
  • Nominee – Company Name: Skypoint, Product Name: skyCRM 
  • Nominee – Company Name: STAY, Product Name: STAY 

Category: Workforce Management, Staffing & HR Technology

  • Gold – Company Name: Rendever, Product Name: Dementia & Empathy Training 
  • Silver – Company Name: Activated Insights, Product Name: CareAcademy Training 
  • Bronze – Company Name: Dementia Reality, Product Name: Dementia Reality 
  • Nominee – Company Name: Daughtery Enterprises, Product Name: EverTrue Better Path AI 

To learn more about the SHN POY Awards, visit https://poyawards.seniorhousingnews.com/.

Companies featured in this article:

Jessica Longly

Jessica Longly is the Awards Program Manager. When she isn't crafting and managing the awards strategy and programs, Jessica can be found spending quality time with her family, cheering for her kids at their flag football, lacrosse and soccer games, taking her dogs on long walks, and supporting her alma mater, Indiana University. HOO-HOO-HOO-HOOSIERS!