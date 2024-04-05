Uncategorized

Transform Podcast: Jason Kohler, Executive Vice President, Senior Living, Beztak

By Mick Stahlberg |

In this episode of Transform, hear from senior living industry veteran Jason Kohler. As Executive Vice President, Senior Living, Kohler currently leads the senior living division for Beztak, including the firm’s All Seasons brand. Learn how Beztak plans to grow its senior living platform in 2024 with scheduled renovations to multiple communities along with plans for a new build project.

Companies featured in this article:

Mick Stahlberg

As a branded content writer for Aging Media, Mick crafts insight-driven stories that deliver the most comprehensive expression of a brand. Beyond the office walls, he is a music producer, DJ, and enthusiastic gamer with a love for cold weather and tall, pointy rocks.