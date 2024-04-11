In the Pipeline: Morning Pointe Makes Progress in Tennessee; AlerisLife Adds Memory Care Neighborhood to Arizona Community 

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Luxury community addition in Massachusetts

Wingate Living and WL Development recently announced plans for One Wingate Way East, a new addition to a senior living campus in Needham, Massachusetts.

The community will offer 69 residential units of independent living with three floors. Shared amenities include a pickleball court, rooftop lounge and grill, golf simulator, artist’s workshop, yoga and spin class studios and a library.

The community will include multiple dining venues and include a bistro bar with personal wine lockers to accompany the one and two-bedroom units. Units will feature Juliet balconies and French doors with over a dozen floor plans for future residents to choose from.

One Wingate Way East will be owned and operated by Ginger Care Inc., a nonprofit organization and the community will be managed by Wingate.

Construction: In Progress

Morning Pointe Senior Living continues construction on Tennessee community

The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence of Hardin Valley in Knoxville, Tennessee is set to open ahead of schedule later this year.

The company announced the community would open in “late 2024” on the project’s website. The community marked the 40th Morning Pointe community overall. In December, the company anticipated the opening would take place in early 2025.

Kraus-Anderson starts on $41.5M renovation of Minnesota community

Kraus-Anderson has started construction on a $41.5 million expansion to Trillium Woods life plan community.

The five-story expansion will add 52 IL units, 18 AL units, 16 memory care units and underground parking across the 160,321 square-foot structure.

Shared amenities include dining, indoor pool, salon, spa and fitness center. Other amenities include a pub, cafe, pickleball court, library, auditorium and guest suite.

Construction: Completed

AlerisLife opens new memory care neighborhood at Arizona community

AlerisLife recently announced the completion of a new memory care neighborhood at its independent living and assisted living community, The Forum at Pueblo Norte, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The new expansion brings 27 private memory care apartments with ensuite bathrooms, and are designed for those living with memory impairment.

The Pueblo Norte campus spans 22 acres with some renovations underway to common spaces and apartments across the IL and AL neighborhoods.

AlerisLife also operates four other Arizona communities.

In March of last year, AlerisLife was acquired by ABP Acquisition LLC and subsequently not a publicly-traded entity moving forward, as previously reported by SHN.

