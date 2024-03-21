In the Pipeline: Erickson Opens New Va. Location; Merrill Gardens Adds Multiple Communities

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Completed

HumanGood completes $35M redevelopment of California community

The Gardens in Glendale, California, a HumanGood community, recently completed a $35 million redevelopment program for the property.

On March 6, HumanGood celebrated the community’s re-opening and residents were welcomed back to their new residences. The community has 57 one-bedroom and 18 studio apartment units with renovations completed for common spaces, along with upgraded mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

Resort Lifestyle Communities finish independent living community

Resort Lifestyle Communities announced a grand opening for Parkers Bend, a retirement community in Moorestown, New Jersey.

The 55+, age-restricted community offers resort-style amenities with all-inclusive units ranging between studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment units.

Rent includes chef-prepared meals, entertainment options, on-site staff and call system, valet and transportation services, a 150-seat movie theater and concert space.

Erickson Senior Living opens Virginia community

An Erickson Senior Living community, Woodleigh Chase, recently celebrated a grand opening following the completion of construction at the property.

On a 42-acre campus, the community includes a 43,000 square-foot community clubhouse along with two independent living resident buildings of 260 units, ranging between both one- and two-bedroom layouts.

Units include open floor plans, high-end features with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, plank floors, full-size laundry, crown molding, closets, wood shelving and underground parking.

Shared amenities include an aquatics center, fitness center, theater, hair salon, classrooms, library, billiard/game room and two restaurants plus a pub.

The Haven at San Gabriel to open

The Haven at San Gabriel Assisted Living announced a planned grand opening for March 27 in Leander, Texas just outside of Austin, Texas.

The community with 70 units, split between 50 assisted living and 20 memory care units, is situated on a five-acre campus offering maintenance-free living.

Foulk Living celebrates renovation completion

The Foulk Living community in Wilmington finished its renovation project that started two years ago.

Upgrades were made to the lobby, corridors, dining room, four season room and more.

Merrill Gardens adds multiple communities

Merrill Gardens added four existing communities to its senior living portfolio, along with one new community under construction.

Merrill Gardens is the owner and operator of a newly-opened IL community in Greenville, South Carolina, Merrill Gardens at Greenville offers 129 units ranging between studio and two-bedroom units with resort-style amenities.

Merrill Gardens is now the manager of Murano Senior Living in Seattle, Washington. The community is a high-rise property with 243 units. Merrill Gardens is also taking on management of Missouri Ridge in Springfield, Missouri consisting of 103 units, along with Merrill Gardens now part owner and manager of Merrill Gardens at Tukwila near Seattle.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

-Decatur, Illinois former school site considered for senior living community.

-Hamilton County, Tennessee local board approves 447-unit community