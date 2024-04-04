In the Pipeline: National Church Residences Adds New Affordable Community; New Perspective Continues Construction

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

National Church Residences continues growth

National Church Residences will expand with a new affordable senior housing community after a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) award, and break ground in 2025, according to a news release from the company.

National Church Residences will lease the land to build The Scarborough from Trinity Baptist Church, a church directly across the street from the new development. The community will be income-restricted and for those 62 and older.

The organization noted that HUD data showed the area was in need of affordable housing, with 50 or fewer affordable housing units per 100 low-income households in the area.

Including the HUD award, The Scarborough will be layered with a 4% housing tax credit from Ohio Housing Finance Agency and the City of Columbus.

In partnership on the project, National Church Residences is joined by Nix Development Company LLC, a minority-owned real estate development and advisory firm.

National Church Residences, the largest U.S. nonprofit provider of affordable senior housing, offers care to over 46,000 older adults, and the nonprofit organization has over 360 communities nationwide.

Construction: In Progress

New Perspective continues construction on Missouri community

Construction of a new community in Weldon Spring, Missouri is set to wrap up this summer, according to a news release from New Perspective.

The Minnetonka, Minn.-based developer and operator will open New Perspective in Weldon Spring, Missouri by mid-summer, with a temporary leasing office open now. The community will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care.

Amenities include multiple dining venues, fitness center, on-site physical therapy and wellness services.

New Perspective owns and operates 40 communities in seven states.

Brinkmann Constructors breaks ground on Avery Point addition

Brinkmann Constructors in partnership with Erickson Senior Living recently broke ground on a four-story residential building at Avery Point senior living community in Richmond, Virginia.

The residential addition will add 109-units across 158,000 square feet. The wood-framed building is the seventh residential space built in the community.

Construction is scheduled to wrap up in the second half of 2025.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

A new senior living community is planned for Lake Elmo, Texas.

Plans for a 130-unit senior living community in Humble, Texas were recently approved by a local city council.