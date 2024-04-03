Transactions and Financings: Aspenwood Acquires 4 Communities; UCH Expands Ohio Footprint

Acquisitions

The Aspenwood Company acquires four North Texas communities

The Aspenwood Company announced that it has acquired four retirement communities in North Texas operating under The Village on the Park brand.

According to a press release, the communities are located in Plano, Denton and McKinney, Texas, and consist of 336 units.

The release states the communities are situated in affluent neighborhoods and strategically positioned amidst areas “experiencing remarkable population growth.”

Advertisement

Management

The Aspenwood Company assumes management of two communities

The Aspenwood Company announced on April 1 that it added two communities in Houston and Dallas to its portfolio.

According to a press release, the communities are The Doliver of Tanglewood in Houston and Heartis Mid Cities in the Dallas metropolitan area.

“We are proud to be chosen to manage these two exceptional Texas communities, where residents and associates expect and deserve our unwavering commitment to excellence,” Heather Tussing, president of The Aspenwood Company said in the release. “We make it our mission to help our residents live life well.”

Advertisement

United Church Homes Management announced it has extended its partnership with two additional senior living communities in Columbus, Ohio and will be providing management services for them.

According to a press release, the communities are Bexley Heritage Apartments and Village Shalom Apartments.

“”We are excited to deepen our commitment to the Columbus community through our expanded partnership,” Dan Fagan, vice president of care and housing at United Church Homes said in the release. “We believe in providing enriching environments for older adults. With our continued management of Wexner Heritage Village and our new partnerships we are dedicated to upholding the highest standards in abundant living.”

Transactions

SLIB sells southeast Texas portfolio

Senior Living Investment Brokerage announced it facilitated the sale of a 237-bed portfolio consisting of an assisted living and a skilled nursing community in southeast Texas on April 1.

According to a press release, both communities are located within 25 miles of each other around the Bryan-College Station market.

The release states the seller is a non-profit Catholic hospital system, which was selling its only skilled nursing/seniors housing communities, and the buyer owns several skilled nursing facilities in Texas and is leasing the operations of these buildings to a group out of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.