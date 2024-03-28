In the Pipeline: LifeSpire of Virginia Plans $80M Renovation; Oak Trace’s $112M Campus Redevelopment 

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

LifeSpire of Virginia announces expansion plans

Nonprofit senior living provider LifeSpire of Virginia recently announced a major expansion plan for The Summit senior living community in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The expansion will add dozens of residences along with updated and additional amenities at the community that was acquired by LifeSpire in 2021.

The $80 million renovation will include a new pocket neighborhood of 18 cottages with covered patios, outdoor seating and two-car garages. The expansion also will include new villas and covered outdoor space. Villas will include large windows on three sides, the company said in a news release, along with additional rooms and dens to be accompanied by garage parking.

A new memory care support neighborhood will also be part of the sweeping project at the Summit’s 125-acre campus.

Construction will take place over the next two years, LifeSpire’s news release states. Presently, $2.5 million in renovations have occurred at the Summit.

Erickson Senior Living community in Florida to add new building

Siena Lakes, a community managed by Erickson Senior Living, will expand with additional residential options.

The project known as Belle Isle will open in 2025 and add 67 apartment homes with open concept designs with high ceilings, trendy kitchen space, bathrooms, luxury finishes and include screened lanais and underground parking.

Erickson Senior Living

Also part of the project will be Dolce Commons, a new amenity space and restaurant, along with an indoor walkway connecting buildings to improve walkability for residents.

The community will also start construction on the expansion of a 66,000 square-foot continuing care neighborhood, Torre Square, that is slated to open in the later part of this year. The two-story building will add 53 units for assisted living and memory care, along with long-term care suites.

Construction: In Progress

Morning Pointe Senior Living starts on memory care community

Morning Pointe Senior Living recently broke ground on The Lantern at Morning Point Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence in East Hamilton.

The community is expected to open in early 2025 and marks the company’s 25th project in Tennessee and 41st overall for the Morning Pointe senior living portfolio.

The construction marks the second phase of the senior living campus with Morning Pointe of East Hamilton to be transitioned to an assisted living-only community in the future, Morning Pointe said in a news release.

The new memory care community will consist of 45,000 square-feet and include 60 apartment units.

Construction: Completed

National Church Residences open $27M community

National Church Residences recently opened Brookwood Point, a new, $27 million community in Columbus, Ohio for adults 55 and up.

The community includes 103 independent living apartments with 68 being one-bedroom and 35 apartments being two-bedroom layouts. Brookwood Point is located on the site of the former Brookwood Presbyterian Church.

Amenities at the new community include chef-crafted dining, community room, fitness center, club room, arts and crafts room, game room, library, patios, pocket gardens and landscaping.

Brockwood Point

Architectural services were provided by Berardi Partners, The Jones Studio and construction was handled by Elford Inc.

As an organization, Ohio Living has a portfolio of 340 communities in 25 states.

Oak Trace Senior Living wraps up $112M renovation

Oak Trace Senior Living recently completed a $112 million renovation and expansion project at the property in Downers Grove, Illinois.

A new building adds 140 luxury independent living apartments with a fitness and aquatic center, performing arts center, multiple restaurant venues, salon, spa, coffee shop and more.

The first phase of the project was completed in 2019 and added the Oak Trace Health and Wellness Center offering higher-acuity care from assisted living and memory care to rehabilitation and skilled nursing.



The second phase of the project was completed in 2022 and updated shared spaces in the already-existing IL building with a new restaurant-style dining room with large windows, wine rack, lounge, gathering space, library, art studio and welcome lobby.

Evergreen Real Estate finishes assisted living affordable housing

Evergreen Real Estate recently announced the completion of the Green Oaks of Goshen, a new 120-unit assisted living affordable senior living community in Goshen, Indiana.

Green Oaks of Goshen

The community, for low-income older adults, is now 50% leased. The $30 million project replaces a vacant lot in the area and will be operated by Gardant Management Solutions.

The project will include 49 studio and 71 one-bedroom apartments that are reserved for residents 62 and older with incomes at or below 80% of the local area’s median household income. Units will include an electric range stove and MicroFridge refrigerator, freezer and microwave all-in-one appliance, the company said in a news release. Private bathrooms are also included with grab bars, raised toilets and are roll-in and wheelchair accessible.

Shared amenities include a community room with a kitchen, private dining area, media and theater room, computer room, meeting room, fitness center, salon, library, community garden and outdoor features including a pond, courtyard and pavilion.

New Perspective to open Missouri community later this year

New Perspective, a senior living operator in Minnesota, recently announced the opening of a sales office for its upcoming community in Weldon Spring, Missouri.

Residents are expected at the community by mid-summer, the company said in a news release, offering independent living, assisted living and memory care services. Amenities include a fitness center, salon, chapel, community room, engagement activities and various wellness and physical therapy services.

New Perspective owns and operates 40 senior living communities in five states.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Plans for Evergreen Senior Living to relocate was recently approved.

Construction: In Progress

Construction has started on a New Mexico senior living community in Rio Rancho.

Construction: Completed

A new senior living community recently opened in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.