Transactions and Financings: Juniper Communities Adds Three Communities; Health Dimension Group to Manage Northern Lights Services

Transactions

Juniper Communities adds three communities

Juniper Communities announced on March 13 that it had added three communities to its portfolio.

According to a post on LinkedIn from the company, the new communities are in Hamilton and Washington Square, New Jersey, and Newark, Delaware.

A press release states the communities include Juniper Village at Newark, formerly known as The Vero; Juniper Village at Hamilton, formerly known as The Landing at Hamilton; and

Juniper Village at Washington Square, formerly known as The Landing of Washington Square.

Presbyterian Senior Living announces potential sale of community

Presbyterian Senior Living and Continuum Healthcare, Inc. have announced an agreement for the transfer of ownership for Windy Hill Village.

Closing on the transaction is anticipated to take place in the summer of 2024.

The community consists of 90 skilled nursing beds, 18 personal care beds and five independent living cottages, and has been under the ownership of Presbyterian Senior Living since 2003.

Blueprint advises on sale of two Utah communities

Blueprint announced it was engaged for the sale of two assisted living and memory care communities as part of an exit strategy.

The 113-unit Salt Lake City and 75-unit Saint George communities were purchased in a transaction pre-Covid, but headwinds led to a repositioning.

According to a press release, the transaction closed on time between Pennant, the seller, and the outgoing operator.

Management

Health Dimensions Group appointed to manage Northern Lights Services

Health Dimensions Group announced on March 19 that it has been appointed to manage and oversee the day-to-day operations of Northern Lights Services.

According to a press release, HDG has been working with Northern Lights Health Care Center and The Oaks at Northern Lights since it assumed operational oversight on Feb. 1.

The release states HDG is focused on supporting the on-site team in “elevating quality outcomes, enhancing resident, family, and team member engagement, expanding life enrichment programming, and improving the lives of residents, families and team members.”

Dover Health announces launch

Dover Health, a healthcare company that offers personalized, holistic health and wellness services for seniors, announced its launch on March 13.

Dover Health’s focuses include home health, hospice, private duty services, long-term care pharmacy and “soon-to-be offered” primary care and palliative care, according to a press release, and will focus on the Midwest.

The primary and palliative care services are anticipated to be added in the next six months.