In the Pipeline: Sinceri Adds First Virginia Community; $2M Grant for Culpepper Gardens Renovation

Construction: In Progress

Affordable community receives $2M grant for renovation

Culpepper Garden, an affordable senior housing community in Arlington, Virginia, recently received a $2.03 million grant to update its independent and assisted living sections.

The update will include a range of renovations to apartments, installing new elevators and walkways and to improve accessibility to residents. Currently the waitlist for the community is over two years, according to a news release on the project. The community includes 350 apartment units.

Pennsylvania health care center, personal care community renovated

A renovation is underway to the Terraces at Capitol Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The senior living community and health care campus is “being modernized from top to bottom,” according to a news release on the renovation. Work will start later this month on renovating the lobby and hallways, along with an updated dining room, activity room, theater and private dining space.

The rehabilitation and health care center will be renovated to update the lobby, dining room, resident rooms and activity areas with a projected end date this fall. Key to the renovation includes the expansion of the center’s rehabilitation gym.

Construction: Completed

Sinceri Senior Living adds Virginia community

Sinceri Senior Living announced the addition of The Vero at Chesapeake, a community that opened in April of last year and is the company’s first community in Virginia.

The community offers assisted living and memory care across 120,000 square-feet while accommodating 138 residents. Shared amenities include a fitness center, coffee bar, full service salon and barbershop, billiards room, arts and crafts studio and a theater.

Sinceri Senior Living manages 74 communities in 20 states serving nearly 5,000 older adults across the country.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

– The Summit, a senior living community in Lynchburg, Virginia will add “dozens” of new units.

– Plans were recently announced for a new community in Lafayette, Indiana.

– Two Wisconsin development groups announced plans for a 120-unit community

Construction: In Progress

– Construction continues at a community in Horseheads, New York.

Construction: Completed

– Clearwater Living recently opened a new assisted living, memory care community in Newport Beach, California.