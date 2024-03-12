Transactions and Financings: New Argentum, AlphaROC Partnership; Benchmark Adds Conn. Community

Partnerships

Argentum, AlphaROC announce strategic partnership

Senior living trade association Argentum and data science company AlphaROC have announced a strategic partnership to “reimagine” market research with the platform Occam.

According to a press release, the Occam platform will be launched for Argentum members and allow them to get “faster and easier access to public opinions,” according to a press release.

“Occam is a game-changer for the senior living industry,” Argentum President and CEO James Balda said in the release. “This revolutionary platform, powered by AlphaROC’s cutting-edge machine learning, equips our members with unparalleled market research capabilities, transforming the way we approach strategy, planning and understanding the evolving needs of older adults and their families.”

Transactions

Ziegler advises on sale of Oregon community

Ziegler announced it played the role of exclusive financial advisor to Parkview Christian Retirement Community in its sale.

The community consists of 115 units of independent living and 62 assisted living units on six acres of land.

The community was sold to a for-profit senior living owner and operator.

SLIB sells Colorado community

Senior Living Investment Brokerage facilitated the sale of an independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing facility in Sterling, Colorado on March 1.

Devonshire Acres consists of 83 units and was built in 1982.

The seller for the community was a real estate investment trust and the buyer is a Colorado-based owner-operator looking to grow its portfolio.

Blueprint advises on sale of Plano community

Blueprint was brought in by a national developer and investor to sell a 65-unit community in Plano, Texas.

According to a press release, the community was part of a portfolio transaction that occurred pre-Covid, and needed to be re-prioritized due to the impact of the pandemic and interest rates.

The community was purchased by a regional owner and operator looking to expand its footprint in Texas.

Acquisitions

Benchmark Senior Living adds community to Connecticut portfolio

Benchmark Senior Living announced it is the new operator of the former Sunrise of Stamford community on March 4.

The community has since been renamed to Benchmark at Stamford.

Benchmark now operates 65 senior living communities in the northeast with two more planned to open later this year.

Buckner Retirement Services, Inc. acquires Fort Worth community

Buckner Retirement Services, Inc. announced on March 8 that it had acquired The Stayton at Museum Way.

Following its acquisition, The Stayton will be Buckner’s seventh senior living community in Texas.

According to a press release, the transaction is anticipated to close between April and June.

Bridge Senior Living adds Portland community to management portfolio

Bridge Senior Living announced it has added its second community in the greater Portland area to its management portfolio on March 12.

The Grande at South Portland, formerly known as Harbor Chase South Portland, will offer upscale senior living services for the company, according to a press release.

The community is the 34th community in Bridge Senior Living’s management portfolio.