In the Pipeline: LCS to Lead $90M Expansion; HDG Opens Colorado Community

Construction: Planned

LCS Development to lead $90M expansion in North Carolina

LCS Development, a Life Care Services company, announced plans to lead the renovation and expansion project at Cypress Glen, a senior living community located in Greenville, North Carolina.

The $90 million project will add 57 independent living units and a new auditorium, bistro and updated amenities.

Construction is expected to be completed in November 2025. The community is situated on a 95-acre property that’s managed by LCS.

Willow Valley Communities plans new memory care center

Willow Valley Communities recently announced a 140-unit memory care center to open in 2025 on its lake campus in West Lampeter Township near Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The seven-acre campus is based on the Dutch facility Hogewekyk, an innovative memory care and dementia community that has an emphasis on independence and freedom.

The $45 million project will include outdoor space, lake and walking path with a perimeter, according to an article published by Lancaster Online.

Construction: Completed

Providence Living announces community opening

Providence Living at Pembroke Pines in Florida recently opened and welcomed its first residents.

The new community includes assisted living and memory care across the 114,003 square-foot on a 3.1-acre campus that includes courtyards, gardens, walking paths and seating areas. In total, the community includes 121 units that range between studio and two-bedroom units.

Health Dimensions Group, Ellipsis and Invesque open Colorado community

Health Dimensions Group (HDG), Ellipsis and Invesque announced the grand opening of Terra Bluffs, a new senior living community in Parker, Colorado.

The community offers assisted living and memory care. Shared amenities include movie theater, multiple dining spaces, library, fitness center, along with a sky lounge and pub and a dog park plus walking paths.

Ellipsis is the project’s developer and Invesque was the community’s investment partner while being managed by HDG.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

A new senior living community for Dekalb, Illinois was recently proposed.

Lynchburg, Virginia senior living community to undergo renovation.

The Hope Nazarene community near Lancaster, Pennsylvania to expand.

A $4.7M project in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin plans affordable senior housing.

Construction: In Progress