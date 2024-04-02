Movers and Shakers: Presbyterian Senior Living Promotes COO; WelBeHealth Announces New COO

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Presbyterian Senior Living promotes COO

Presbyterian Senior Living announced the promotion of Kate Hershey to chief operating officer on April 2.

Prior to her promotion, Hershey has been a part of PSL’s leadership team for the past six years and held titles including senior executive director, regional director of operations, vice president of life plan services and senior vice president of operations.

“Kate has been a present asset to PSL through her active leadership in our communities. We will all benefit from this acknowledged advancement in her career and the continued passion she lives every day for fulfilling the PSL mission,” Susan Reimann, chair of the PSL board of trustees said in a press release.

WelBeHealth announces new COO

Physician-led senior health services provider WelBeHealth has announced the appointment of Becca Miller Rose as its chief operating officer.

In her role, Rose will partner with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Le to lead the organization’s PACE operations.

Prior to her appointment, Rose served as the COO for the Optum Home-Based Medical Care business.

Health Dimensions Group names senior director of recruitment and placement services

Health Dimensions Group has announced the promotion of Alex Knight as its senior director of recruitment and placement services.

In his role, Knight will oversee a team of recruiters and consultants in delivering workforce solutions to HDG and its clients.

Knight has been with HDG since 2021, where he joined as manager of talent acquisition and was promoted to director of talent acquisition in 2023. Prior to that, he served as a nursing home administrator for Crest View Senior Communities and executive director of an 87-bed long-term care residence in Minneapolis, according to a press release.

Upcoming Valager Senior Living at Carson Valley announces leadership hires

Valager Senior Living, an Integral Senior Living community opening later this year, has announced two leadership positions have been filled.

Tamra Tsanos has joined as executive director with over 13 years of experience in the industry, and has worked in roles including Alzheimer’s Services of the East Bay, Brookdale Senior Living, Mercy Retirement and Care Center and Belmont Village Senior Living.

Karen Malekos-Smith has been hired as the director of sales and marketing, bring a 30-year career and has held leadership roles at nationally recognized senior living communities spanning all levels of care, according to a press release.

Emerald Communities appoints executive director of Heron’s Key

Not-for-profit Emerald Communities, senior housing organization serving Emerald Heights and Heron’s Key, has announced the appointment of Chris Lucero as the executive director of Heron’s Key.

In his role, Lucero will oversee the management, planning, organization, leadership, evaluation and control in all departments of Heron’s Key, according to a press release.

Lucero brings more than 17 years of experience to the role, with the press release stating he has gained strong skills in team leadership, occupancy development, strategic planning, operations management and customer care.

The Residence at Boylston Place names executive director

The Residence at Boylston Place, a LCB Senior Living operated community, named Eileen Mahoney as its executive director on April 2.

In her role, Mahoney is responsible for overseeing the community’s day-to-day operations.

Mahoney brings nearly 20 years of experience to the position, and previously worked at The Current Weymouth, a Monarch Communities assisted living residence.

Ventana by Buckner names senior executive director

Buckner Retirement Services has announced the hiring of John Falldine as the senior executive director of Ventana by Buckner.

In his role, Falldine will oversee community operations, regulatory compliance and resident and associate relations.

Prior to joining Ventana by Buckner, Falldine served as executive director of Edgemere, a senior living community in Dallas.