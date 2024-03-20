Movers and Shakers: Retirement Unlimited COO Joins Virginia Board; Patriot Angels Welcomes Former Brookdale Leader

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Retirement Unlimited COO joins Virginia Assisted Living Association board

Retirement Unlimited COO Michele Thompson was recently appointed to the board of trustees for the Virginia Assisted Living Association (VALA).

Thompson has worked in senior living for over two decades, from executive director to COO of the 57-community operator.

Varsity names Director of Client Services

Senior living marketing agency Varsity recently added Emily Gordon as its director of client services.

Gordon will be responsible for leadership of Varsity accounts and leadership of the agency’s accounts team, while being based in Kansas City, Missouri. She brings nearly two decades of advertising and marketing experience

Patriot Angels welcomes former Brookdale leader

Patriot Angels recently announced the addition of long-time senior living industry expert Mary Sue Patchett as the strategic advisor for new business at the organization.

She brings over 40 years of health care and senior living experience, having previously held various senior living leadership roles. She also previously worked at Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) for two decades as the executive vice president of community and field operations.

Plante Moran Living Forward adds VP

Plante Moran Living Forward (PMLF) recently added Tia Bowe as a senior vice president in PMLF’s operations consulting practice.

She brings over two decades of senior living operations leadership to her new role where she will help clients develop solutions to financial and operational challenges.