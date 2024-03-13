Movers and Shakers: Aegis Living Announces New CMO; The Maxwell Group Welcomes New CFO

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Aegis Living announces new chief medical officer

Aegis Living has announced the appointment of Dr. Raj Dasgupta as its chief medical officer.

In his role, Dasgupta will conduct regular training sessions that “empower team members to support residents day-to-day with practical advice, and also give them tools they can use to improve their own health,” according to a press release.

Dasgupta brings more than 26 years of senior living experience to the position and is an American Board of Internal Medicine quadruple board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine, pulmonology, critical care and sleep medicine, according to the release.

Salt Rank welcomes new leadership team member

Senior living marketing and business consultancy Salt Rank has announced that it has brought Suzie Wood to its leadership team as a vice president of sales and development.

Wood brings 30 years of experience in the healthcare sector, with 20 of those dedicated to senior living.

Her previous experience includes roles at firms including MBK, HDG, Merrill Gardens and Northstar, according to a press release.

The Maxwell Group welcomes new CFO

The Maxwell Group announced that it has welcomed Kevin Oakley as its new chief financial officer.

In his role, Oakley will oversee and provide direction for all the company’s finance and accounting functions.

Prior to joining The Maxwell Group, Oakley served as the director of seniors housing at Lument.

National Church Residences hires new vice president of IT

National Church Residences announced it has hired Paul Koehler as its new vice president of information technology.

In his new role, Koehler is “spearheading” initiatives to transform the technological landscape, ensuring alignment with the organization’s strategic objectives, according to a press release.

Prior to joining National Church Residences, Koehler served as chief information officer at Wallick Communities.

Retirement Unlimited, Inc. adds VP of sales

Retirement Unlimited, Inc. has announced the addition of Jessica Fogg as its vice president of sales for the northern region.

In her new role, Fogg will lead the sales team in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Fogg has 30 years of experience in the senior living industry, and has held many sales-related positions, working up from move-in coordinator to a previously held senior vice president role at other senior living companies, according to a press release.

Anthem Memory Care appoints community relations director

Anthem Memory Care has announced the appointment of Rose Bullers as community director for Elk Ridge, a community in Maplewood, Minnesota.

In her new role, Bullers will be responsible for community outreach and marketing.

She brings five years of senior living experience to the position, and previously served as a sales director for NorBella Senior Living. She also served as sales manager for Brookdale Senior Living.